Chinderah residents have until May 5 to find new homes

THE Tweed flood disaster event continues to cause havoc, with residents of a Chinderah over-50s village facing eviction by Friday after their home sites were declared a health risk and uninhabitable.

About 15 permanent sites are affected across two parks.

Management said insurers made the decision after inspecting the properties.

Gateway Lifestyle Tweed Shores and Chinderah Lake Caravan Park manager John Anderson had to break the news to residents in recent days.

He said floodwater and sewage overflow had inundated the properties.

"It's the conclusion of the insurance assessor and their designated builders that the sites are not habitable and our own inspections confirm that,” Mr Anderson said.

"I went around with those guys and there's black and orange mould developing and that's dangerous stuff from what we've been told.

"I think there's possibly some talk it's a convenient way to empty the sites but that's not the case, the damage is regrettable but out of our control. Our priorities are to ensure the health of the residents and that they're not living in sub-standard accommodation.”

Clean up efforts underway at Gateway Lifestyle Tweed Shores. Photos courtesy John Van Den Bro

Mr Anderson said management had organised for disaster assistance teams and state housing representatives to visit the village. He said some financial compensation has also been offered, with an eviction date of May 5 set.

Other owner-occupier residents of the village whose properties were inundated could potentially be confronting the same health risk, according to management.

You have a Friend founder John Lee said the situation would compound what was already a worrying homeless issue for the Tweed.

He said there were few low-cost accommodation options prior to the disaster and that the event had made the matter worse

He called on governments to act to address a homelessness crisis he believed was getting out of control.