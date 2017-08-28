18°
Chinderah service station plans for extension

28th Aug 2017 10:12 AM
GREEN LIGHT: Chinderah BP Servo was in discussion with council this week.
GREEN LIGHT: Chinderah BP Servo was in discussion with council this week.

CHINDERAH service station owners have struck a deal with the council to meet the environmental concerns raised last year that resulted in the refusal of their development application.

In October 2016, Tweed Shire Council unanimously rejected the DA for the extension of the BP station at Chinderah, which proposed several alterations to the existing southbound highway service station on Ozone St, Chinderah.

The proposal included two new diesel refuelling points for trucks with 36 new truck parking bays, the replacement of existing truck parking areas with additional car parking spaces and a dedicated bus drop-off area.

The service station decided to fight the decision in the Land and Environment Court last week, with staff and the service station owners attending a site visit before reaching an out-of-court agreement.

The council's department of planning director, Vince Connell, said both parties reached an agreement, which saw the proponent meet a series of conditions for approval.

"The proponent is to enter into a planning agreement with council to make a contribution of $262,500 for removal of significant vegetation, which will used for the regeneration and ongoing maintenance of 5.25 hectares of land in Cudgen Reserve,” Mr Connell said.

"Funding will be used to establish 2.6ha of new koala habitat in an area of the nature reserve that is currently devoid of vegetation.”

Mr Connell said the agreement also included the proponent to make "restoration and environmental management plans for existing vegetation to be retained on site” and create "suitable conditions to address noise, stormwater and traffic safety issues”.

