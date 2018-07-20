Chinderah's $7.25 million shopping village green-lighted

FUTURE VISION: An artist's impression of the Chinderah Village development.

A MAJOR $7.25million development at Chinderah has gained the tick of approval from Tweed Shire Council.

Councillors voted 5-2 in favour of the concept development for what will be known as Chinderah Village.

The plans reveal the current tavern would be demolished to make way for a supermarket and local shops behind it.

The new tavern will be built facing Mt Warning at the northern end of the Chinderah Bay Drive block.

Part of the tavern will be two storeys high with a restaurant, event space, beer garden, bottle shop and village green.

A carpark between the proposed supermarket and tavern would be big enough to host markets.

Mayor Katie Milne on Thursday asked the council to defer the decision until the community had a chance to be consulted about the large development but her amendment was rejected.

"This is a vast improvement in design but I still have some concerns about it," she said.

"There are some serious concerns about the access to this site.

"This is a really significant development but the community has been waiting decades for this and it's important to get it right."