Menu
Login
FUTURE VISION: An artist's impression of the Chinderah Village development.
FUTURE VISION: An artist's impression of the Chinderah Village development. Contributed
News

Chinderah's $7.25 million shopping village green-lighted

Aisling Brennan
by and Campbell Gellie
20th Jul 2018 3:53 PM

A MAJOR $7.25million development at Chinderah has gained the tick of approval from Tweed Shire Council.

Councillors voted 5-2 in favour of the concept development for what will be known as Chinderah Village.

The plans reveal the current tavern would be demolished to make way for a supermarket and local shops behind it.

The new tavern will be built facing Mt Warning at the northern end of the Chinderah Bay Drive block.

Part of the tavern will be two storeys high with a restaurant, event space, beer garden, bottle shop and village green.

A carpark between the proposed supermarket and tavern would be big enough to host markets.

Mayor Katie Milne on Thursday asked the council to defer the decision until the community had a chance to be consulted about the large development but her amendment was rejected.

"This is a vast improvement in design but I still have some concerns about it," she said.

"There are some serious concerns about the access to this site.

"This is a really significant development but the community has been waiting decades for this and it's important to get it right."

chinderah chinderah village development application tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Hospital site petition is gaining traction

    Hospital site petition is gaining traction

    News Relocate Tweed Valley Hospital members are confident of gaining the 10,000 signatures required to have their plight heard in Parliament.

    Schoolboys shine in Australian champs at Cudgen

    Schoolboys shine in Australian champs at Cudgen

    News National championships held in Tweed declared a resounding success

    The best IGA manager in Australia comes from Tweed Valley

    The best IGA manager in Australia comes from Tweed Valley

    News Tweed Valley's got the very best running things

    Emergency crews rescue child from Mt Warning

    Emergency crews rescue child from Mt Warning

    Breaking The girl reportedly hit her head on a rock

    Local Partners