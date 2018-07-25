Chinderah's $7.25M shopping village might not go ahead

PLANS for a major redevelopment at Chinderah approved by Tweed Shire Council might have to go back to the drawing board after a recission motion was lodged to stop proceedings.

Council on Thursday voted 5-2 in favour of the plan for a staged mixed use development for a pub, restaurant, cafe, retail premises, commercial premises, community facilities, medical centre, indoor recreation facility and markets on Chinderah Bay Drive at Chinderah.

But now council could back-flip on its decision after Mayor Katie Milne and Councillor Chris Cherry, who had both voted against the proposal, along with Councillor Ron Cooper lodged a Notice of Rescission.

Councillor Cooper had voted for approval but has now reconsidered and signed the rescission motion, which requires three signatures to be valid.

Cr Milne said she was hoping to get some more feedback from the community regarding this development.

"It will be a significant development for Chinderah and it is important that we get it right,” Cr Milne said.

If the approval is rescinded, councillors will consider a notice of motion that would see council host a round-table meeting with the community to "gain a better understanding of the concerns arising from this development and to allow those supporting it to express their views”.

The rescission motion will be considered at the Council Meeting on Thursday, August 2 at Murwillumbah Chambers.