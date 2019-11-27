Menu
Police have found the body of a Chinese national in a Sydney unit.
Chinese woman found dead in unit

by Mark Morri Crime Editor
27th Nov 2019 4:37 PM
THE body of a woman believed to have been murdered has been found in a unit on Sydney's north shore.

Police discovered the body of the woman, a Chinese national, at an address on Bobbin Rd at Pymble this morning about 10am.

Her husband is believed to have left the country recently with the couple's two young children. The children are Australian citizens.

"What happens to the children is now a major source of negotiations between a number of parties,'' a person involved in the investigation told the Daily Telegraph

More to come

