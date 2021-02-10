Chiro’s bizarre advice to beat COVID

A chiropractor has been forced to take down a video he posted at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, claiming it was all "hysteria" and there was nothing to worry about.

Morgan Thomas Weber posted a video to his Maroochydore clinic's blog and YouTube channel in March last year saying despite our bodies having 51 trillion cells that orchestrate our immune system, "we seem to have more faith and trust in 'medicine' than we do in this amazing body we call home".

"Crazy, right?" he said.

"Enough of this nonsense about the big bad bug and all the worry about washing your hands.

"Because I tell you what, if you are neglecting to nurture your body and the 51 trillion cells to be the best they can be - watch out - that may not be enough, washing your hands."

There have since been 2.3 million COVID-19 deaths worldwide and more than 100 million infections.

Dr Weber's video remained online all of last year, until it was recently removed after complaints were made against him.

News.com.au has seen copies of the complaints made to Queensland's Office of the Health Ombudsman and AHPRA.

They allege Dr Weber was advertising and promoting incorrect information about COVID-19 and further promoting alternative approaches to serious illness, "which could encourage people not to seek medical intervention".

The last video Morgan Weber has up is from March 4. His coronavirus video had been posted on March 16.



The Office of the Health Ombudsman said after reviewing the matter they decided to accept the case and refer it to AHPRA for investigation.

In the March 16 video, Dr Weber goes on to tell people they should be eating well, staying hydrated, moving, getting sunlight exposure, thinking well and keeping up with their chiropractic adjustments.

"Do all these things guys … help to balance that story out there, and help people to take on a more useful interpretation of this current crisis out there."

The complaints filed about him claim Dr Weber is "grossly misinforming his clients".

"His information that the COVID-19 pandemic is just 'hysteria' is deeply concerning," they say.

Soon after the video was posted, the APHRA's Chiropractor Board issued a statement on March 31 warning about false and misleading advertising on COVID-19 after cases started to arise.

"A consequence of the current situation is greater public awareness of an individual's own health and wellbeing, leading to many questions about treating and containing the disease," they said.

"Accordingly, the public is likely to seek reassurance and answers about COVID-19 from their trusted health professional.

"Other than sharing health information from authoritative sources, registered health practitioners should not make advertising claims on preventing or protecting patients and health consumers from contracting COVID-19 or accelerating recovery from COVID-19."

The board said it had been seeing some advertising claims that spinal adjustment and manipulation, acupuncture and certain products boost immunity or enhance recovery from COVID-19 when there was no acceptable evidence in support.

News.com.au has made multiple attempts to contact Wave Chiropractic and Morgan Weber and received no response.

An AHPRA spokeswoman said privacy provisions in the Health Practitioner Regulation National Law prevented them from commenting on specific investigations.

"Upon receiving a notification our goal is to identify as early as possible when regulatory action may need to be taken to protect future patients," she said.

"In most cases, we try to finish the assessment process within 60 days; however, some matters may require more time."

Originally published as Chiro's bizarre advice to beat COVID