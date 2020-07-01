Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Multiple children have been injured after an explosion, with a helicopter deployed to assist two patients in a serious condition.
Multiple children have been injured after an explosion, with a helicopter deployed to assist two patients in a serious condition.
Breaking

Chopper deployed after children injured in explosion

by SAM FLANAGAN
1st Jul 2020 6:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Multiple children have been injured after an explosion in North Queensland, with a helicopter deployed to assist two patients in a serious condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were currently on scene at a location about 150km south of Hughenden after reports of an explosion.

It's believed a 12-year-old has abdomen injuries from shrapnel while a 15-year-old has suffered head injuries as a result of the explosion.

The source of the explosion is not known at this stage.

A helicopter from Townsville with a doctor on-board is believed to have been sent to assist with the two patients in a serious condition.

Originally published as Chopper deployed after multiple children injured in explosion

explosion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver in critical condition after truck roller

        premium_icon Driver in critical condition after truck roller

        News A TRUCK has rolled on the Summerland Way this afternoon.

        Coolangatta businesses get border relief

        premium_icon Coolangatta businesses get border relief

        News The surf lifesaving club that’s spent the last three months stuck in the middle of...

        Border traffic chaos looms as locals fear massive gridlock

        premium_icon Border traffic chaos looms as locals fear massive gridlock

        News Border checkpoints to cause significant gridlock

        ‘IRRESPONSIBLE’: Flight expansion slammed due to virus spike

        premium_icon ‘IRRESPONSIBLE’: Flight expansion slammed due to virus spike

        News Tweed’s MP has slammed Jetstar’s flight expansion in Ballina.