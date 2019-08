'Children could have died': Crash witness

UPDATE 3.37pm: POLICE will be investigating the reasoning behind a car bursting into flames at a Kyogle school.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said the driver had been pulled out of the vehicle as the car caught on fire.

"Initial reports that the driver is receiving medical treatment and no kids or students were hurt," he said.

"Kyogle police are investigating."

Catholic Schools NSW has been contacted for comment.

UPDATE 3.02pm: ARRIVING on the scene after a dramatic crash in a school playground, Greg Presbury said it was a miracle children weren't injured.

"If it was the wrong time, children could have died," Mr Presbury said.

Meanwhile, Karen Ross said it was very lucky the children had returned to class from lunch less than 10 minutes before the incident.

"There was a large amount of black smoke was coming from the car, which was very much on fire.

"While we were there tyres were exploding.

"There were lots of locals there who were all very concerned for the driver.

"Kyogle is a very close community.

"Police closed the street for safety."



UPDATE 2.33pm: DRAMATIC video shows the aftermath of a car crash at a Kyogle school today.

The footage taken by Greg Presbury shows the car completely engulfed by flames after a 65-year-old man crashed, his car ending up in the playground of St Brigid's Primary School in Kyogle.

Car crashes in to school playground: A car crashed through the fence at St Brigid's Primary School in Kyogle, before catching fire. Video: Greg Presbury

UPDATE 2.08pm: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter reports a 65-year-old male sole occupant of the vehicle has been transported to Kyogle district hospital in a serious condition.

The male will be stabilised on scene by the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team before being flown direct to the Gold Coast University Hospital suffering from serious injuries.

UPDATE 1.45pm: A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the driver of a vehicle that crashed into the playground of a school in Kyogle had suffered a cardiac arrest but was unable to clarify whether it happened before or after the incident.

"He's been taken by road ambulance to Kyogle Memorial Hospital in serious condition," he said.

UPDATE 1.40pm: AN elderly man has been taken to hospital after his car burst into flames in the playground of a Kyogle school.

A Fire and Rescue Kyogle crew attended St Brigid's Primary School on Groom St, Kyogle at 12.50pm today after reports a car had crashed through the fence and caught on fire in the playground.

"The car was alight in the playground area at the school," a Fire and Rescue spokesman said.

"An elderly male driver was removed from the car and transported.

"Our crew pretty quickly got the fire under control in a few minutes.

"The driver may have had a medical episode."

Original story: THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to Kyogle to reports of a single vehicle crash on the Summerland Way.

The accident is reported to be within the township and initial reports of a sole male occupant of the vehicle suffering serious injuries.

The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team will flown to the Kyogle Hospital Helipad then transported to scene by Ambulance vehicle.