Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A holiday-maker is on his way to hospital in a helicopter after a wakeboarding adventure went wrong this afternoon.
A holiday-maker is on his way to hospital in a helicopter after a wakeboarding adventure went wrong this afternoon.
News

Chopper rescues holiday-maker after beach disaster

by Judith Kerr
7th Apr 2021 5:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Straddie holiday-maker is on his way to hospital in a helicopter after a wakeboarding adventure went wrong this afternoon.

Paramedics and ambulance officers attended the man in his twenties on Flinders Beach on North Stradbroke Island after he received lower leg injuries from what has been reported as a wakeboard incident.

The Rescue 500 helicopter landed at Amity Beach to collect the man from the island just after 5pm and take him to hospital in Brisbane.

Onlookers said they feared for the man's life as he hit the sand hard and remained lying on the beach until paramedics arrived.

However, paramedics said the man's injuries were not critical.

No more details are available.

 

Originally published as Chopper rescues holiday-maker after Straddie beach disaster

rescue wakeboarding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Updated: Full list of closed roads on the Northern Rivers

        Updated: Full list of closed roads on the Northern Rivers

        News Updates from Tweed, Lismore, Byron, Kyogle, Richmond Valley and Ballina councils.

        Could Bluesfest come back as a spring event this year?

        Premium Content Could Bluesfest come back as a spring event this year?

        News NSW Government hopes the festival may be back this year.

        Some Northern Rivers COVID testing clinics are closing

        Premium Content Some Northern Rivers COVID testing clinics are closing

        News As the number of people presenting for COVID testing eases, clinics are closing.

        Armed robbers threaten woman with machete at Byron club

        Premium Content Armed robbers threaten woman with machete at Byron club

        News Three men entered the club and approached the woman behind the bar.