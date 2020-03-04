Menu
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to the Tweed today. Photo: FILE
Chopper's short life-saving flight proves why a worthy cause

Jessica Lamb
by
4th Mar 2020 12:55 PM | Updated: 1:15 PM
THE region's rescue helicopter heroes took a short but life-saving trip from Tweed today.  

About 5am, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to the Tweed Heads Hospital.  

The medical team stablised a 63-year-old woman for urgent transport to the Gold Coast University Hospital.   

The lady was suffering from a medical condition.

The Daily understands for crews to be called for the short flight distance between the hospitals the matter was dire.  

The flight comes just days after 13 businesses in the Tweed raised $37,110 during the Leaders Leap charity event for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

gold coast university hospital the tweed hospital twdemergency twdnews

