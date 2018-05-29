Chosen Woolworths site concerns Murwillumbah businesses

SHOPPING: Woolworths had purchased the old Murwillumbah Bowls Club site on the corner of Brisbane and Condong Streets.

MURWILLUMBAH businesses are putting up a strong fight against the proposed location of a major supermarket in town.

Earlier this year, Tweed Daily News reported Woolworths had purchased the old Murwillumbah Bowls Club site on the corner of Brisbane and Condong Streets.

The announcement caused a stir on social media, with many people saying they didn't want another supermarket in Murwillumbah.

But it's the proposed location that's the biggest issue, leading some concerned business owners to create the Save My Murwillumbah campaign.

Spokesman Michael Simmons said the campaign, which will be officially launched in the next few weeks, wasn't about running Woolworths out of town.

"Woolworths coming into Murwillumbah is not a problem, the issue is where in Murwillumbah it's going," Mr Simmons said.

"They're going into an area that's zoned recreational. It's an area that's removed from the main street precinct.

"If there was a way to find space for Woolworths in the main street precinct that would complement and continue the revitalisation of the precinct and support those multi-generational businesses, we would support it."

Mr Simmons said Murwillumbah was slowly becoming a vibrant hub again after the devastation caused to the business community in the March 2017 floods.

"You're beginning to see the main street come back," he said.

"If the figures or statistics show that we need to have another supermarket, let's find a way for it to go into that precinct.

"We're not against Woolworths. This is about the traditional heart of the shopping precinct in Murwillumbah being able to continue its revitalisation.

"It's been a slow and difficult process.

"Murwillumbah has worked very hard for that recreational area and it's got very good recreational facilities. Why do we need to take away from that?"

While no plans as yet have been made for the development of the old Murwillumbah Bowling Club, a representative for Woolworths said the company would soon start planning for the new supermarket.

"Woolworths can confirm the purchase of the Murwillumbah Services Club has been settled," the representative said.

"We are consulting with council on planning of the site and hope to proceed with an application shortly."

Save My Murwillumbah is expected to hold a rally calling for a new location in mid-June.