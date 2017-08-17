24°
Chris Hurley appeals conviction over high speed chase

Greg Stolz, The Courier-Mail | 17th Aug 2017 7:07 AM
Chris Hurley at his trial at Southport Magistrates Court last month. Picture: Regi Varghese/AAP
Chris Hurley at his trial at Southport Magistrates Court last month. Picture: Regi Varghese/AAP

CONTROVERSIAL ex-cop Chris Hurley is appealing a guilty finding for dangerous driving during a wild police chase.

The former senior-sergeant, retired medically unfit earlier this year, was last month found guilty of two charges of dangerous driving over the pursuit in which shots were allegedly fired at the getaway car.

Hurley pleaded not guilty to the charges relating to the May 2015 night-time pursuit which followed the violent armed robbery of a taxi driver by a teenaged couple wielding a tomahawk.

Southport Magistrates Court was told several motorists had to swerve out of the way to avoid crashing with Hurley, who was driving an unmarked police vehicle on the wrong side of the road without flashing lights or siren.

Despite senior police ordering a stop to the chase, Hurley rammed the getaway car, causing it to spin into bushland.

He was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.

It was the third time he had been found guilty of criminal charges in seven months.

Hurley has lodged an appeal against the decision on grounds the magistrate made errors on points of law.

During a scandal-prone career, Hurley was acquitted of the manslaughter of Cameron "Mulrunji" Doomadgee in a 2004 watchhouse death that sparked the Palm Island riots.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  chris hurley gold coast high speed chase police

