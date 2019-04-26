Pratt ‘refused to audition’ for Guardians

CHRIS Pratt almost wasn't Peter Quill aka Star-Lord.

Sarah Finn, the casting director behind 22 Marvel movies, revealed the shocking news while attending the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles.

"[Director] James Gunn has been very generous about this in saying that I, to the point of annoying him, kept insisting that Chris Pratt was the guy for the part," Finn explained to Variety before admitting that "Chris didn't want to play the part and refused to audition."

"I finally got him to audition and James Gunn said he didn't want to see him, and that was really a challenge," she continued.

The actor as Peter Quill/Star-Lord. Picture: Marvel

Luckily, Finn was able to bring the two together and it all worked out perfectly.

"It was honestly one of those eureka moments that we talk about in casting when it absolutely feels right and you know it's right. James turned to me within 10 seconds and said, 'He's the guy,'" she recalled.

Pratt was reluctant to even read for the role. Picture: Marvel

Pratt first appeared as Quill in the 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy. Of the 39-year-old actor accepting the role, Finn said that "it was great when he decided that he was interested."

"Now it's legend. He's the perfect person," she noted. "But at the time we were embarking on a movie that had a raccoon and a talking tree, and a property that people weren't familiar with."

Earlier this week, Pratt stepped out with fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger for the Avengers: Endgame premiere, marking their first red carpet appearance as a couple.

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission