Chrissy Teigen’s new message to fans
On Thursday, Chrissy Teigen's singer husband, John Legend, dedicated his performance of Never Break from the previous evening's Billboard Music Awards to his wife.
Sharing her husband's touching post on her own Instagram, Teigen shared a message with her fans.
"We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much," she wrote.
The social media queen returned to Instagram on October 12, following the heartbreaking news of her miscarriage earlier this month.
On Thursday, just two weeks after the couple shared the news of their devastating loss, John Legend gave an emotional performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
Seated at a piano in a white suit, fans gushed at his poignant performance, which he dedicated to his wife.
"This is for Chrissy," the singer-songwriter later wrote on Instagram. "I love and cherish you and our family so much. We've experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling."
"I'm in awe of the strength you've shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We've experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we've deeply felt its inherent fragility," he added.
In a gut-wrenching post on October 1, the pair posted a series of images from hospital
revealing they had lost their third child - a son, who they named Jack.
The post was met with floods of supportive comments from followers and fellow stars, praising Teigen for shedding light on such a personal experience - one that many women share.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.