Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Christensen arrives in UK to visit ‘tortured’ Assange

by CAS GARVEY
17th Feb 2020 8:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

North Queensland MP George Christensen has arrived in London, preparing to visit Wikileaks founder and former Townsville resident Julian Assange who is reportedly the subject of 'psychological torture'.

Mr Christensen and Clark MP Andrew Wilkie have self-funded their four-day visit to London to visit the WikiLeaks founder.

Mr Assange is currently inside the high-security HM Prison Belmarsh, with Mr Christensen telling parliament he should be allowed to return home.

"I just arrived in London after two flights taking about 24 hours in total to see Julian Assange, an Aussie journalist imprisoned for simply publishing the truth," Mr Christensen wrote on his Facebook page late Saturday night.

"(Sunday), I'm meeting with United Nations Special Rapporteur Nils Melzer who has said Assange is showing signs of being subject to psychological torture."

A spokeswoman from Mr Christensen's office said he was expected to meet Mr Melzer about 10.30pm AEST last night (12.30pm London time).

Mr Christensen shared a link to a Newsweek story that quoted Mr Melzer, a United Nations 'torture expert', as saying he was "genuinely outraged" over claims Mr Assange was being psychologically tortured.

"175 years for whatever they are accusing Mr Assange of, it's certainly not violence, certainly it's not genocide, certainly it's not massacring civilians or torturing anybody, and people for genocide in the Hague they receive 35 or 45 years. I'm genuinely outraged," Mr Melzer told the publication.

Mr Christensen told parliament last week he wanted to see first-hand how Mr Assange was faring due to concerning reports about his health and the severity of his treatment in prison.

"My concern is we have a foreign country - the US - seeking to extradite an Australian citizen from another foreign country for breaching laws of a foreign country that they are not subject to, as they were not in that country (the US) to breach those laws," Mr Christensen said.

"And what was the alleged breach? The receipt of information in the public interest that he then published. That shouldn't be a crime.

"It is my view, and the view of the Bring Julian Assange Home parliamentary group, that extradition proceedings should cease, and Mr Assange be brought back to Australia."

Mr Assange is facing charges in the US over WikiLeaks having received and published thousands of classified cables on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

More Stories

Show More
george christensen mp julian assange politics wikileaks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cruel reason Dreamworld hero denied compo

        premium_icon Cruel reason Dreamworld hero denied compo

        News A Dreamworld medic who tried in vain to save lives at the Thunder River Rapids disaster has been dealt another blow, this time by an insurance giant.

        First look at Palm Beach's new beachside tower

        premium_icon First look at Palm Beach's new beachside tower

        Property A beachfront site just metres away from the sand will be transformed

        Mates take on the Atlantic in a row boat

        premium_icon Mates take on the Atlantic in a row boat

        Sport Four mates crossed the Atlantic in an eight metre boat

        Why this infamous yowie is on the move

        premium_icon Why this infamous yowie is on the move

        Offbeat Yowie hunter reveals reason for drop in creature sightings.