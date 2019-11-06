Christian Hazard leaves Tweed for Souths Logan

TWEED will be without Christian Hazard next season, with the 24-year-old joining Intrust Super Cup rivals Souths Logan.

A half or hooker who has previously spent time with ISC clubs Burleigh and Redcliffe, Hazard was a prominent figure in his sole season with the Seagulls, helping them reach the finals for the first time since 2014.

The Bulletin understands Tweed officials were disappointed to lose the former Queensland under-20s star but the club could not match Souths Logan's offer.

Hazard was a member of Gold Coast's NRL squad in 2014-15 before a two-season stint with Redcliffe and one year at the Newcastle Knights in 2018.

One man who is unlikely to take his place at Tweed is recently-retired NRL playmaker Kane Elgey.

The 25-year-old surprisingly announced his retirement in September, bringing to an end a 58-game NRL career with the Titans and Manly.

Having spent time in the Seagulls' ISC ranks during his four years with the Titans, there had been speculation Elgey could return to the club next season.

But while informal talks have taken place, the Bulletin understands the former Prime Minister's XIII representative has no interest in continuing his playing career for the time being.