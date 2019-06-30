Christine Anu headlines Tweed school's NAIDOC celebrations

STAR QUALITY: Christine Anu will be performing at Tweed Heads Public School on Tuesday as part of its NAIDOC Week celebrations.

A PERFORMANCE from one of Australia's most recognisable artists will be the headline of NAIDOC Week activities at Tweed Heads Public School.

ARIA Award-winner Christine Anu will delight students and their parents on Tuesday morning at the Tweed primary school.

The performance is part of a week's worth of activities at the school celebrating the contribution indigenous students make the the region.

Principal Peter Nichols said there was plenty of excitement around the school ahead of Anu's performance.

"Our students and our parents are very much looking forward to Christine Anu appearing at our school,” Mr Nichols said.

He said the week was important for students who would learn about the history of the nation's earliest inhabitants.

"At our school we have about 20 per cent of our students identify as Aboriginal or Torres Straight Islander, so for us NAIDOC Week is about acknowledging their contribution to the school and the community in general,” Mr Nichols said.

"We also educate our students about the importance of NAIDOC Week in the context of Australian society in general.”

The principal said most of the celebrations at the school would be held on Tuesday, but there would be classroom-based activities throughout the week.