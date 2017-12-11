Menu
Christmas cheer at Bobs competition

JOYFUL: Keith Parker and Gene Haynes catch up at the Bobs Christmas Party.
Aisling Brennan
TWEED retirees celebrated Christmas together after a year of friendly competition playing Bobs.

Bolton Clarke Darlington retirement village, Banora Point hosted the Tweed District Aged Care Bobs Competition Christmas party for other residents from around the shire last week.

Organiser and diversional therapist Sue Todd said Bobs, which sees competitors throwing sacks or balls into holes on a board to earn points, was a great way for the residents to stay healthy and interact with others.

"They get to mingle with other communities,” Ms Todd said.

"It's great to get together and celebrate.”

Ken McCormack, who competes every year, said he enjoyed playing Bobs with his friends.

"We can't do many things but we can play Bobs,” Mr McCormack said.

Opal Kirra retirement village were the overall winners for 2017.

Tweed Daily News
