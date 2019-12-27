Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have launched an investigation after a dog was shot multiple times.
Police have launched an investigation after a dog was shot multiple times.
Crime

CHRISTMAS HORROR: Callous shooter blasts dog with gun

Ellen Ransley
26th Dec 2019 11:37 AM | Updated: 27th Dec 2019 8:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VICIOUS shooting of a dog on Christmas Eve has sparked a police investigation in Roma.

A dog is recovering after suffering multiple bullet wounds to the body, after it was shot by an unknown person on Christmas Eve.

The six-year-old male Mastiff x Great Dane escaped from his house before someone fired what's believed to be a .22 calibre at the animal.

Investigations are ongoing and police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 000 333, Policelink on 13 14 43, or Roma Police on 4622 9333.

animal cruelty dogs roma roma crime roma police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Celebrate the New Year with double the fun

        premium_icon Celebrate the New Year with double the fun

        Entertainment Twin Towns on the border is perfectly positioned for a dual time-zone New Year’s Eve celebration

        Moment cops commandeer family's jet ski

        premium_icon Moment cops commandeer family's jet ski

        Crime The moment was described as 'a true Christmas gift'

        ‘Blue and yellow smoke’: Surf factory goes up in flames

        premium_icon ‘Blue and yellow smoke’: Surf factory goes up in flames

        News Flames seen leaping through roof at Gold Coast surf factory

        Police launch new patrol boats

        premium_icon Police launch new patrol boats

        News TWEED Heads will be one of the locations receiving a new purpose-built police...