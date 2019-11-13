Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SANTA’S ELVES: Christmas Galore manager Staci Harnett and sales assistant Gabi Edwards.
SANTA’S ELVES: Christmas Galore manager Staci Harnett and sales assistant Gabi Edwards.
News

‘Christmas nut’ shares this year’s decoration trend

Jodie Callcott
13th Nov 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SELF-confessed Christmas fanatic has called the trend for decorations this year.

Christmas Galore owner Janet Hamilton said customers were going for a rose gold or silver theme and a pre-lit Christmas tree.

Ms Hamilton, who opened a second store in Tweed Heads in August, said a pre-lit Christmas tree had lights wired into the tree to make it easier to set-up.

She said customers would also draw inspiration from the store’s dressed Christmas trees and ask her to replicate it.

“We help them put the same concept together that we have in store,” Ms Hamilton said.

Christmas Galore opened opposite Tweed City Shopping Centre in mid-August after owner Janet Hamilton recognised a need for another store for her NSW customers.
Christmas Galore opened opposite Tweed City Shopping Centre in mid-August after owner Janet Hamilton recognised a need for another store for her NSW customers.

Ms Hamilton said both stores were packed with items ranging from tree trim, tinsel and baubles, to angels, fairies and Christmas crackers.

She said her stores also stocked products that “were not necessarily in other stores” and trees from tabletop size to 12 foot tall.

“I’m a Christmas nut and I had been retired for four years and I was bored,” she said.

“So I went with the passion and it’s all pretty good actually.

“And it’s a fun business, we have great staff, all our customers are happy, it’s just a happy place to work.”

Ms Hamilton said she opened the Tweed Heads store on Minjungbal Dr for her customers who lived over the border.

She said there was no Christmas store on the southern end of the Gold Coast and thought it was a great opportunity to service that area.

“Harbour Town has a lot of people come to the store from down south and I felt there was a need and an opportunity to have a store there.”

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NIGHT FROM HELL: Fires change direction

        NIGHT FROM HELL: Fires change direction

        News A dramatic southerly change has swept through NSW, but NSW Fire Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons says we're not out of the woods yet. 

        • 13th Nov 2019 6:03 AM
        IN COURT: 20 people to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 20 people to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court...

        News Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of...

        • 13th Nov 2019 6:00 AM
        Students asked to name the new cranes

        premium_icon Students asked to name the new cranes

        News The cranes are central to the new terminal works, which, when complete, will see...

        • 13th Nov 2019 6:00 AM
        Tweed Tip Shop reopens to the public

        premium_icon Tweed Tip Shop reopens to the public

        Council News The Tip Shop at the Stotts Creek Resource Recovery Centre will re-open today