‘Christmas nut’ shares this year’s decoration trend

A SELF-confessed Christmas fanatic has called the trend for decorations this year.

Christmas Galore owner Janet Hamilton said customers were going for a rose gold or silver theme and a pre-lit Christmas tree.

Ms Hamilton, who opened a second store in Tweed Heads in August, said a pre-lit Christmas tree had lights wired into the tree to make it easier to set-up.

She said customers would also draw inspiration from the store’s dressed Christmas trees and ask her to replicate it.

“We help them put the same concept together that we have in store,” Ms Hamilton said.

Christmas Galore opened opposite Tweed City Shopping Centre in mid-August after owner Janet Hamilton recognised a need for another store for her NSW customers.

Ms Hamilton said both stores were packed with items ranging from tree trim, tinsel and baubles, to angels, fairies and Christmas crackers.

She said her stores also stocked products that “were not necessarily in other stores” and trees from tabletop size to 12 foot tall.

“I’m a Christmas nut and I had been retired for four years and I was bored,” she said.

“So I went with the passion and it’s all pretty good actually.

“And it’s a fun business, we have great staff, all our customers are happy, it’s just a happy place to work.”

Ms Hamilton said she opened the Tweed Heads store on Minjungbal Dr for her customers who lived over the border.

She said there was no Christmas store on the southern end of the Gold Coast and thought it was a great opportunity to service that area.

“Harbour Town has a lot of people come to the store from down south and I felt there was a need and an opportunity to have a store there.”