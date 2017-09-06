Chunky 1.7m eastern brown 'tried to eat me'

Tony Harrison believes the snake could weigh around the 3.5kg mark. Photo: Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catchers

A GOLD Coast snake catcher has wrangled a 1.7m eastern brown snake from a property in Ormeau.

Tony Harrison of Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catchers was called to the northern suburb property this morning to catch what the family thought was a carpet python who had "taken a few swings" at the husband who was trying to catch him.

"When (the husband) woke up for work he went to get his tools, they were under a tarp," he said.

"The snake was there. He tried catching it himself thinking it was a carpet python. He'd gone to work and the family called up saying it had taken a few swings at him, can you come and remove it?"

Mr Harrison said the snake was "extremely cold" when he went to catch him and was easy to handle.

But once he'd caught the snake, believed to be around the 3.5kg mark, and transported it home it was another story.

"It tried to eat me," Mr Harrison wrote on Facebook, before telling the Bulletin the snake had warmed up a bit and "told me what he thought about (the ordeal)."

Mr Harrison said it wasn't unusual for such large snakes to be out and about at the moment as the weather warmed up.

Not a carpet python! Photo: Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catchers



He said it was breeding season and males were on the move.

This particular male snake would be sent to Gosford Reptile Park to be milked for anti-venom.

"We're very busy, the boys have been run off their feet," he said, adding the husband was "very, very lucky" not to get bitten.

"(The snake) was icy, icy cold, but if he wasn't he would be in hospital. Don't try and catch snakes."