22°
News

Chunky 1.7m eastern brown 'tried to eat me'

Tony Harrison believes the snake could weigh around the 3.5kg mark. Photo: Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catchers
Tony Harrison believes the snake could weigh around the 3.5kg mark. Photo: Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catchers
by Amanda Robbemond, Gold Coast Bulletin

A GOLD Coast snake catcher has wrangled a 1.7m eastern brown snake from a property in Ormeau.

Tony Harrison of Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catchers was called to the northern suburb property this morning to catch what the family thought was a carpet python who had "taken a few swings" at the husband who was trying to catch him.

"When (the husband) woke up for work he went to get his tools, they were under a tarp," he said.

"The snake was there. He tried catching it himself thinking it was a carpet python. He'd gone to work and the family called up saying it had taken a few swings at him, can you come and remove it?"

Mr Harrison said the snake was "extremely cold" when he went to catch him and was easy to handle.

But once he'd caught the snake, believed to be around the 3.5kg mark, and transported it home it was another story.

"It tried to eat me," Mr Harrison wrote on Facebook, before telling the Bulletin the snake had warmed up a bit and "told me what he thought about (the ordeal)."

Mr Harrison said it wasn't unusual for such large snakes to be out and about at the moment as the weather warmed up.

Not a carpet python! Photo: Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catchers
Not a carpet python! Photo: Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catchers


He said it was breeding season and males were on the move.

This particular male snake would be sent to Gosford Reptile Park to be milked for anti-venom.

"We're very busy, the boys have been run off their feet," he said, adding the husband was "very, very lucky" not to get bitten.
"(The snake) was icy, icy cold, but if he wasn't he would be in hospital. Don't try and catch snakes."

Topics:  editors picks gold coast snake

News Corp Australia
Surfscene with Andy Mac: No Moore dragging heels

Surfscene with Andy Mac: No Moore dragging heels

Critical stage in season reached for surfing champions

Murder victim's grisly wounds revealed in court

46 year old Murwillumbah resident Michael Martin was killed on Friday the 13th. Photo: Blainey Woodham / Tweed Daily News ***IMAGE IS LO RES ***

GRAPHIC: Court hears injuries consistent with use of a samurai sword

Nipping at the heels of fun

Tweed Heads & Coolangatta Surf Club nippers prepare for their upcoming season at Greenmount Beach.

"It's a great place to bring your kids”

Developers put Tweed in 'too hard' basket

An aerial image of Greenbank Island and Tweed River.

Council took on seven developers in court in past year

Local Partners