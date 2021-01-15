Menu
Byron Shire Council will soon trial a one-way traffic flow through a busy industrial area.
Council News

Circuit breaker: Council to trial one-way traffic option

Liana Boss
14th Jan 2021 11:00 PM
Byron Shire Council will soon trial a one-way traffic flow in one of the busiest streets in the Arts and Industry Estate.

In the trial, Centennial Circuit will be one-way from the last weekend in February.

A plan to conduct the trial was set out in the Byron Arts and Industry Estate Precinct Plan and it is hoped this will "alleviate some of the traffic issues on the circuit, by allowing better flow of traffic", the council said on its website.

It's not the first time a Northern Rivers council has used this tactic to address problem spots for congestion.

Tweed Shire Council made Kingscliff's main drag, Marine Parade, one way back in 2013 and Ballina Shire Council trialled the approach in Lennox Head in 2019 but this was short-lived.

"We undertook some early consultation with residents and business holders in mid-2019," Byron Shire Council said on its website.

"After this initial consultation, the proposed route was adopted by council and preparations began to install the trial.

"We are now ready to start."

Changes in the street will begin the week of February 22.

"This could take a few days and may require some traffic management over this time," the council said.

"We will work to limit inconvenience as much as possible."

The trial itself is set to begin the weekend of February 27 and 28 and will run for six months.

The council will then evaluate the success of the trial.

A survey seeking feedback on the trial is also now live on the Your Say Byron Shire site.

