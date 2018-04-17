Circus Rio set to dazzle Tweed audiences

HIGH JINKS: Circus Rio is set to dazzle Tweed audiences with a range of different stunts and performances.

THE international spectacular Circus Rio is set to hit Tweed Heads this Friday.

Tightrope walkers, a flying trapeze team and motorbike stunts are just some of the dazzling acts the Tweed community will be able to see at the famous Circus Rio as it sets up its residency in Tweed Heads.

Circus Rio is themed as an international spectacular which features a trip around the world beginning at the famous Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.

Circus organisers say the circus is "unlike anything Australia has ever seen before” and features fun for the whole family, including outlandish costumes, infectiously uplifting dance music and tricks that are rarely attempted in the industry.

Audience members will be able to witness motorbikes somersaulting over their seats as tightrope walkers skip and run across a thin piece of wire suspended high in the air - without a safety net.

The circus will also include a flying trapeze team and a juggler who currently holds a world record involving stilts, a pole, a football and juggler rings.

Circus Rio ignites the imagination of the entire family with a performance that was conceptualised amid the explosive party scene of Carnival.

The show is an epic celebration of colour, magic and the capability of the human form.

Located at Jack Evans Boat Harbour, Tweed Heads, the opening night of Circus Rio kicks off at 7.30pm on Friday, April 20, and will run until April 29. For tickets, visit ticketek.com.au.