City meets country in new-look Murwillumbah show

The new-look Murwillumbah Show for 2017 launches on November 3. Contributed

TRADITION and the new world order will come together at the 2017 instalment of the Murwillumbah Show.

While traditionalists can still enjoy staples like sheep shearing, cow milking and damper making, entertainment appealing to the next generation have been included in the new-look two-day extravaganza.

Event organiser Peita Gardiman said the outcome would be a traditional agricultural show taken to the next level.

"The show has run for 117 years so it's about tradition and jazzing it up to keep it current and appealing," she said.

"It will include what people expect at agricultural shows, but you have to include something new and fresh every year.

"So it's about bringing the tradition and the new together."

Long-term favourite events like equestrian are part of the Murwillumbah Show program. Contributed

The show opens on Friday, November 3 with a night rodeo and a performance from musician Dan Hannaford.

Festivities continue on the Saturday with craft stalls, farm displays, sideshows, wood chopping, an animal nursery and traditional show competitions in craft, cookery, horticulture, art and photography.

The show culminates in a performance by blues band Devils Kiosk, fireworks and monster truck displays and a dare devil moto x stunt show on the Saturday night.

Daredevils taking to the air on motorbikes is just one attraction set to launch at the 2017 Murwillumbah Show. Contributed

While those ingrained in show culture can still enjoy a bucket of chips and a stroll through sideshow alley, gourmet food trucks will be included, which Gardiman said celebrated Tweed's food culture.

"The vision is to bring all the agriculture and Tweed producers together. There's such a big food culture on the Tweed," she said.

Gardiman said Stone & Wood and Ink Gin were on board to offer showgoers a more exciting range of options for the palate.

"You can still get your dagwood dogs, but then there's the younger people who want the (gourmet) food. It's about bringing people together; it's city meets the country," she said.

After the 2017 floods which devastated Murwillumbah and left the showgrounds under water, Gardiman said the show would play an integral part for the community.

"My goal is to bring the Gold Coast and the rest of the Tweed into Murwillumbah," she said.

"After the floods, Murwillumbah really needs this boost. So getting people in and spending money will make a big difference."

For the full list of events and entertainment, visit Murwillumbah Show online.

Murwillumbah Show

Where: Murwillumbah Showgrounds

When: November 3-4

Tickets: One day pass: adult $10, child $5, aged concession $5, family $25, members free. Two day pass: adult $15, Child $5, aged concession $5, family $40, members free. Tickets at the gate or at Murwillumbah Show.