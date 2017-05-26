Claims drugs involved in fatal, woman in rehabilitation clinic

A WOMAN who police will allege was affected by drugs when she drove a car into the Tweed River resulting in the death of her passenger, has been unable to attend court as she remains in a rehabilitation facility.

The matter was mentioned at Murwillumbah Local Court on Tuesday after charges were laid in March.

Solicitor Phillip Mulherin told the court he had "spoken to Ms (Kallista Sue) Mutton” and she was in a Lives Lived Well rehabilitation facility.

Ms Mutton is facing charges including dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death and driving a vehicle with illicit drugs present.

The matter will next come before the court on July 18 in Lismore.

The charges relate to an incident on September 23 in which emergency services were called to the Tweed Valley Way, Condong, just before 2pm, to find a sedan fully submerged.

A 53-year-old woman, who had been travelling in the front passenger seat, suffered critical injuries and died on October 12.

The driver, a then 33-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with non- life-threatening injuries.

In March, Richmond Crash Investigation Unit officers travelled to a home in Queensland, where they arrested Ms Mutton.