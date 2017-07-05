Claims Kingscliff man chokes his elderly dad

A 49-YEAR-OLD Kingscliff man has been charged with assaulting his elderly father after allegedly punching him in the head and choking him.

Police were called to Gunnamatta Ave, Kingscliff about 6pm last Friday following reports of a domestic violence incident.

The victim had a number of injuries as a result of the assault, police said.

The attacker was arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He remained in custody overnight before being given conditional bail and will next appear in a Tweed court on July 17.