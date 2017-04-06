Claims looters targeting Tweed flood victims

Tweed Byron Local Area Commander Superintendant Wayne Starling fronts the media over the Fatal Lightning strike at Mount Warning earlier this morning.

REPORTS of looting have emerged in flood-hit areas of Tumbulgum, Murwillumbah and Chinderah, according to police.

Tweed/Byron LAC police have ramped up patrols following the reports.

Superintendent Wayne Starling also issued a warning to anyone who planned to use the floods to gain a profit.

"Some community members have messaged us on Facebook concerning possible looting,” Supt Starling said.

"Police have been and will continue to patrol flood affected areas both in uniform and in plain clothes to detect potential thieves.

"Given the devastating situation faced by people in these disaster areas, anyone intending to place further hardship and stress upon members of our community and profit from the devastation by looting; be warned, if you choose to partake in this type of behaviour we will catch you and you will face the full force of the law.”

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

We remind people they should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages