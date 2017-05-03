Claims man picks out ring at store then does the bolt

Police were called to the store.

A MAN from Elanora allegedly went into a Tweed Heads jewellery store, picked out a ring worth $1199 and ran off without paying.

It has been claimed he then pushed a woman before a male staff member gave chase, allegedly suffering cuts and bruises to his face when the man turned on him.

A nearby security officer became involved, according to police, detaining the male until they arrived.

The man was charged with shoplifting, common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was bailed to appear before the Tweed Heads Local Court on May 15.