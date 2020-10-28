Claims Melania ‘repulsed’ by Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s former aide and The Apprentice star Omarosa has made shocking allegations about the President’s “very strange” marriage.

An insider close to the Trumps has made a string of sensational allegations about their marriage in a new tell-all book.

Omarosa Manigault Newman first met Donald Trump and Melania Knauss back in 2004 when she appeared on reality TV show The Apprentice, which Mr Trump hosted.

At that time, the couple were dating, and they tied the knot in January 2005.

In early 2017, Omarosa was appointed Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison, but she was fired in December of that year.

She has now penned an explosive book which claims to offer a behind-the-scenes look into the Trump administration - and his third marriage.

Speaking about the book on the British breakfast television program Lorraine this week, Omarosa made several claims about the Trumps' "very strange" relationship.

"It's a very strange marriage. I'm very cautious to comment on the dynamics of a marriage because you never know what goes on behind closed doors," she told the show.

"But I have known this couple since they were dating, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired.

"What I have observed in the last 17 years would make your head spin. Sometimes they like each other but sometimes she (Melania Trump) is repulsed by him."

As @realDonaldTrump reached out for his wife’s hand stepping out of Air Force One, Melania snatched it away - numerous times.

Full story: https://t.co/1srmzVuD5h pic.twitter.com/B4lyeWatW4 — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) August 18, 2020

She said footage which appeared to show the First Lady snatching her hand away from her husband as they left Air Force One following the presidential debate last week proved her claims.

In fact, over the years, there have been many clips showing the First Lady pulling her hand away from Mr Trump's grasp or grimacing at him, which have immediately gone viral and sparked a flurry of speculation about their relationship.

Check this out. Melania snatches her hand away from his, so Trump actually SHOVES her in the back! pic.twitter.com/TshbpPhKbi — Fletch Fletchington (@VincentFletcher) October 23, 2020

Omarosa claimed that the First Lady's feelings for her husband were made clear last week when she appeared to pull her hand away from her husband as they disembarked Air Force One after the final presidential debate.

Ms Trump's decision to avoid much of the campaign trail - especially as many experts believe the November 3 election will end up being a nailbiter - has also raised eyebrows, as previous First Ladies have traditionally been front and centre in support of their husbands during election years.

Omarosa said she expected Democratic hopeful Joe Biden to win the election, and expressed disappointment in the Trump administration.

"After 20 years in politics I can say it makes me really sad to see the division in our nation," she said.

"I expected we would unify the country in some way, but I can honestly tell you Donald Trump has squandered that opportunity.

"There is so much negativity in the country, I cannot wait to see new leadership and someone who will take our country forward."



Originally published as Claims Melania 'repulsed' by Donald