Claims men ignored police before ute crashes into river

INJURIES: Two men, aged in their early twenties, were hospitalised after their utility ended up in the Tweed River.

TWO men had to be taken to hospital after allegedly ignoring police requests to stop before misjudging a bend and crashing into the Tweed River.

The ute first came to the attention of police patrols near Coral St at Tweed Heads about 10pm on Friday due to the way it was being driven.

Police tried to stop the vehicle but as they approached, it will be alleged, the operator drove off.

Tweed Heads firefighters said they were called to the scene after receiving reports the driver had lost control on a bend and ended up in the boat harbour.

Both occupants were reportedly trapped.

When firefighters arrived, both men were out of the vehicle, with crews saying one had to be assisted by police.

A 21-year-old man, the driver, sustained minor cuts to his right knee and possible fractures, while his passenger, a 22-year-old man, sustained a possible broken hand.

Firefighters worked to prevent the spread of any oil or fuel that had been leaking while a tow-truck fished the vehicle out.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is urged to report it to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Two men, aged in their early twenties, have been hospitalised after their utility ended up in the Tweed River. Sourced Tweed Heads Fire Station