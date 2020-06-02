Clarence featured in NSW tourism ad to ‘holiday at home’

A scenic view of the Clarence River northeast from Gafton jusring the Jacaranda Festival is featured in a nSW Government video campaign aimed at the state’s residents who would normally travel overseas in a bid to kickstart domestic tourism as COVID-19 restrictions are eased..

THE NSW Government has launched a major domestic tourism campaign to coincide with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, and the Clarence Valley is front and centre.

It is estimated the state's residents normally spend $16 billion per year travelling overseas. With international and even some interstate destinations off limits indefintely, the advertising blitz is aimed at urging those planning a trip to "forget that overseas escape" and explore their own ­backyard.

The Now's The Time to Love NSW campaign includes a new television commercial telling holiday-makers: "So you can't travel the world right now, so what."

The 30-second clip features some of the state's most desirable destinations, including the Blue Mountains, ski fields, vineyards and Sydney Harbour. It also features a shot of a hot air balloon above the Clarence River at Grafton.