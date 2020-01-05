Clarkson slammed for Aussie fires column

Jeremy Clarkson has written a column in which he says that God is embarrassed by Australia "because he has decided to set fire to it".

In the column for The Sun, Clarkson says that "God didn't want people to live in Australia" and suggests Australian residents "come home".

"You'll like it. It never stops raining. And we are better at sport," he writes.

Former Top Gear show host Jeremy Clarkson enjoying Sydney. Picture: Supplied

The column, which appears to be Clarkson's attempt at humour, was attacked on social media for being in poor taste and coming at a time when much of the country is on fire.

Clarkson suggests that Australia is "God's laboratory".

"A place far, far away where he could house all his experiments that had gone wrong".

"For millions of years, this big, sandy cupboard under the stairs went unnoticed. But then along came Captain Cook and now the world knows all about Oz and its stupid, dangerous creatures," he wrote.

Firefighters are seen as they try to protect homes around Charmhaven, New South Wales. Picture: AP

"Plainly, God is embarrassed. Because he's decided to set fire to it.

"It's been argued the fires raging across the country were caused by global warming or out-of-control barbies. But when you look at the footage, you know something biblical is going on," he continues.

CFA fire chief Steve Warrington at a destroyed house in Buchan. Picture: David Crosling



"Thousands of homes have been obliterated. And people are dying. This has happened before in recent years and there's no doubt it will happen again. Which means people must accept that Australia isn't meant for human habitation," he writes.

Enrico Sgarbi at his destroyed property outside Lobethal. Picture: Brad Fleet

Many people online failed to see the funny side of Clarkson's comments.

I like Jeremy Clarkson but I’ve just read his column piece about Australia and the fires there and was like this whilst reading the entire thing..... pic.twitter.com/e3A500Fefy — Paul G (@LPP2014) January 4, 2020

As awful as headlines and contributions go, you’d be hard pressed to beat this by @TheSun & @JeremyClarkson

Apparently God decided to burn Australia & everything that lives there.....

I like a laugh more than most but this is 🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/J73Gdx5Hz5 — Richard Poxon (@RichPoxon) January 4, 2020

@JeremyClarkson your article for @TheSun about the #AUSTRALIANBUSHFIRES is absolutely chronic and awful. Completely dreadful and so far from being helpful or constructive. To say that ‘God is embarrassed’ and that is why Australia is burning. You absolute turd — jess curtis (@no27jess) January 4, 2020

via @PerilofAfrica Jeremy Clarkson Says Australia Is Not Meant for Humans as ‘Biblical’ Bushfires Ravage the Country: Australia has been hit by one of the worst bushfire crises in its history; at least 15 people have been killed since September and more… https://t.co/6lfzxTVYt8 pic.twitter.com/6FDPTiIn15 — MarthaLeah Nangalama (@mlnangalama) January 4, 2020

Couldnt agree more. It is a shameful, insensitive, disrespectful article. Can't believe it even got published. Millions affected and he shows absolutely no sympathy. — GemmaAttew (@GemmaCasey) January 4, 2020

Wow, very classy Jeremy Clarkson, especially when people are dying and losing their homes. Champagne comedy, mate — Keir Scarlett (@keir_scarlett) January 4, 2020

I can't believe the poor taste and lack of empathy from @JeremyClarkson in regards to the Australian bush fires. I've been a fan of his for donkeys years but this is below him and ruins @thegrandtour for me #AustraliaBurning #PrayForAustralia — Vander (@VanderDB9) January 4, 2020

@JeremyClarkson i think your article in the @TheSun was in poor taste! https://t.co/vVKZcPND5C



If you had a clue the amount of devastation that has happened here in the past month or so, your wouldnt be trying to get a laugh from this! An apology is on order! — mr DDiggles (@85URK) January 4, 2020

The absolute state of this Jeremy Clarkson piece in The Sun, in which he invites Australian citizens to ‘please come home’ to Europe. Hope he’s donating that fee of his to the RFS. pic.twitter.com/7Lais5tsoB — Geoff Upton (@geoffuptonNZ) January 4, 2020

@JeremyClarkson living in Australia, hope your home is happy but cold and wet outside, there there's people and animals dead and you wanna share a joke, wasn't so funny when you got pulled out of a car that brust into flames in Switzerland, karma will get ya — Marty McVickers (@martinmcvickers) January 4, 2020

@JeremyClarkson your sad attempt at humour about the fires in Australia is disgusting! To make jokes of a situation in which many people have died and thousands have lost their homes shows just you're a moron, I'd be hoping your house doesn't burn down you dickhead! — Daniel Crossman (@BoltYourBird) January 4, 2020

So Australia is “Gods laboratory”? Yes it tends to happen to narcissistic ego inflated global media knobs who make big mistakes, lose their jobs and end up being irrelevant on the world stage. They tend to scream for attention @JeremyClarkson @TheSun #Shitforbrains. — Ian Blackley (@ian_g_blackers) January 4, 2020

@JeremyClarkson I will never read or watch anything of yours again. You are despicable and should be ashamed. People are losing their towns, home and lives in these fires and you make fun of it? Shame on you — Leila Timol (@leila_timol) January 4, 2020

Why is anyone requesting Jeremy Clarkson write a Column about the Australian bush fires? He can’t, and doesn’t, offer any substance or wisdom regarding the situation. A disgusting & monumental failure to be funny at the complete wrong time. Do you really have no compassion? Moron — Jimmy. (@ImJimmyMcCallum) January 4, 2020

That’s a coincidence @JeremyClarkson . Your reflection on Australia is exactly how I felt about Top Gear. You’d know all about disasters. — Matt Hufer :) (@MattHufer) January 4, 2020