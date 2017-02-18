Clarrie Hall Dam gets green light from council

AFTER years of debate, the Tweed Shire Council has unanimously voted to move forward on plans to raise the Clarrie Hall Dam.

Following its resolution that Clarrie Hall Dam was the preferred option for future water security in December 2015, council accepted the New South Wales Public Works Advisory concept design proposal on Thursday for the raising of the dam.

The proposal outlines a series of activities to be undertaken during the consultancy period, including studies in flora and fauna cultural heritage, environmental flow, hydrological, seismic and geological studies, as well as risk assessments and costings.

During a five-minute debate, councillors agreed that work needed to continue in order to protect future water security. Councillor Warren Polglase said while there was strong support from both council and the community for the Byrrill Creek dam, action needed to be taken now on Clarrie Hall Dam.

"It would be irresponsible of a councillor to not look at the facts that have been presented to say, by 2026 we'll be using more water than we're actually catching,” Cr Polglase told the chamber.

"This is the first start of a nine to 10-year program, which has had quite a considerable input from all tiers of government.

"It's not necessarily saying that the proposal, once we get down the track with the details of the proposal, will get approved anyhow but it's a start and we've got to move in the right direction.”

Having been a part of council discussions during his years in government, Cr Polglase said it was time council took a strong stand on the issue of Clarrie Hall Dam.

"If we go back to the year 2000, the council back then sat down and did a plan of growth for the shire,” Cr Polglase said.

"Everything's fallen into place except one thing and that was the dam. It's taken eight years for us to decide about this dam and where we're going to build it.

"Time has come to stop the charade in trying to get away from this site.”

While Mayor Katie Milne supported the proposal, she said she still had concerns about the raising of the dam.

"I previously haven't supported this option because I was seriously of the mind that we should have a sustainability review first,” Cr Milne said.

"I'm still of that mind and I'm still going to pursue that.”

Cr Ron Cooper said he wanted to see Byrrill Creek remain an option in order to support future population growth within the shire.

"If in fact we can fit the number of people in this shire that requires us to build Byrrill Creek as well as raising Clarrie Hall, I'd be very supportive of that,” Cr Cooper said.

The Clarrie Hall Dam raising concept design will cost $745,196.

Cr Polglase confirmed the study by the NSW Public Works Advisory would take about 18 months or more before going to public consultation.

"Water anywhere in Australia is considered to be an essential item,” he said.

"If you don't have water, you'll have to cap your population.”