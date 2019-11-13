Clarrie Hall Dam raising one step closer

Aerial photos of areas affected by flood waters after torrential rain. An overflowing Clarrie Hall dam, in the Tweed Valley. Picture: File

THE contract for the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed raising of Clarrie Hall Dam has been awarded.

Eco Logical Australia Pty Ltd was handed the $900,000 contract, which will decide whether the plan should go ahead.

The company will have between 12 and 18 months prepare the EIS, before then being placed on public exhibition.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest welcomed the decision, saying the preparation of the EIS for the dam was a vital step in ensuring Tweed’s future water security.

“We are experiencing one of the worst droughts on record and while the Tweed is in a much better position than many other communities across the state, we are not immune to its impacts,” Mr Provest said.

“I congratulate Council in progressing the early stages of the project and am proud the NSW Government has been able to help fund that important work through the Restart NSW Safe and Secure Water Program.”

The EIS will address questions including whether a small hydro electricity generation plant should be put on the dam and whether trees within the new inundation footprint should be cleared or submerged.

The raising of the wall was proposed as it became clear the Tweed Shire would need a larger water supply.

Information on the Tweed Shire Council website states the region’s water supply will need to be increased by 2026, to meet the growing demand.