Clarrie Hall Dam set to impact 15 homes

TALKING PLANS: Affected landowners will be consulted about the Clarrie Hall Dam upgrade.

CONSULTATION with those affected by proposed plans to upgrade Clarrie Hall Dam are under way, with Tweed Shire Council scheduling meetings with landowners.

After years of stalled debate, councillors in February finally agreed to raise the wall of Clarrie Hall Dam to meet the shire's growing water supply demands, with the population expected to reach more than 128,000 by 2031.

While the $63.75million project is still in planning stages, a council representative said meetings with the owners of 15 properties affected by the development had already been held.

"A further meeting has been forecast and the landowners impacted have been advised,” the representative said.

"The meeting has yet to be scheduled.”

The council confirmed these properties would be impacted by the raising of the dam wall. "Some land will be inundated by the full water level when raised,” a representative said.

"The impact of that inundation is presently being assessed.”

The representative said council staff were in discussion with landowners on the purchase of properties impacted by the upgrade.

"Some properties or parts of properties will be purchased by council,” the representative said.

"Property prices are being negotiated based on a market valuation. These negotiations are confidential.”

During the February 16 meeting, councillors voted to accept a the New South Wales Public Works Advisory's proposal to create a concept plan to raise the dam wall, which will cost $745,196.

This decision comes after eight years of debate about whether Clarrie Hall Dam should be raised or a new dam at Byrrill Creek be investigated.

Councillors Katie Milne and Ron Cooper indicated they hoped Byrill Creek would still be considered but agreed it was important to move forward.