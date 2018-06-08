Clash of states on fishing line

Stephen Duffield and John Harden from The Greenback Fishing Comp - which has been held on the Tweed for years - has this year decided to go with a State of Origin theme, with participants signing up for either the Qld or NSW team. The team that catches the most fish will win the comp!

Stephen Duffield and John Harden from The Greenback Fishing Comp - which has been held on the Tweed for years - has this year decided to go with a State of Origin theme, with participants signing up for either the Qld or NSW team. The team that catches the most fish will win the comp! Scott Powick

IT'S the June long-weekend and for keen anglers on the Tweed that means one thing: the Greenback Fishing competition.

The comp, which is headquartered at Cabarita and hosted by the Cabarita Beach Pottsville Beach Lions Club for the past 22 years, will run this weekend, on June 9 and 10, with entrants able to cast a line anywhere in the ocean, rivers or estuaries from the Queensland-NSW border to South Ballina.

But this year, apart from chasing the glory of catching the biggest tailor, entrants will have an additional title to fight for: that of one's state.

Making the most of the hype around the first State of Origin rugby league clash, organisers this year have added a State of Origin component, with team merchandise available for sale on Saturday morning.

Organiser Stephen Duffield said there had been keen interest in the competition this year - after it took a break last year.

"There has been a significant increase in the number of people looking and enquiring at our website and our Lions Club Facebook page with more likes and interest than ever before, so we are expecting a good turnout on the weekend with over 800 entrants,” Mr Duffield said.

"We have used social media promotions with some good success.

"Over 200 anglers have already signed up for the early bird and online deals, so we are expecting a great weekend of fishing.”

All funds raise goes towards local charities, with the Lions Club raising more than $115,000 over the years through the competition, with beneficiaries including NSW Volunteer Rescue Association and Cabarita Beach SLSC.

Entry fees on Saturday, June 9 will be Mens/Ladies $40, Juniors $20 and Seniors $35. On the Sunday there will also be a Makers & Finders Market with activities for the whole family.

The event starts on Saturday with a 10am sign-on, with a 9am-sharp weigh-in on Sunday. A top prize of $1500 is up for grabs, plus more in fishing goods.

For further information contact Stephen on 0421 052 135 or email: greenback2018@optusnet.com.au or www.lionsgreenback.com or the Lions' Facebook page.