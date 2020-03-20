Menu
University of the Sunshine Coast architecture at twilight. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
Uni cancels classes amid virus uncertainty

Felicity Ripper
20th Mar 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:13 PM
THE University of the Sunshine Coast has announced all classes scheduled for next week will be cancelled as it plans to move online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

USC's Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Robert Elliot has notified students and staff of next week's planned pause to allow for the development of resources to be delivered via technology in environments where people can maintain social distancing measures.

"This includes all lectures, tutorial, lab classes, fieldwork, online assessments and all exams (both on campus and online) that were scheduled to occur next week," he said.

Professor Elliot said suspending classes for a week would enable USC to redesign face-to-face teaching and assessments to modes that do not require students' personal attendance on campus.

"All our campuses will remain open," he said.

"The library and study spaces will be operating and staff will be working, with additional hygiene and sanitation measures as well as enhanced social distancing measures.

"We recognise that for some of our students, food services on campus are also vital. These will remain operating, again with additional hygiene, sanitation and social distancing measures implemented."

Professor Elliot said USC students would receive details next week regarding new arrangements for their remote learning and teaching and assessments.

