COOLANGATTA residents could be forgiven for thinking it was the weekend of the annual Cooly Rocks On festival when about 100 classic cars rolled into the suburb on Sunday.

But instead, it was a push by two Gold Coast car clubs to attract people to the southern destination and help recovery for businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual festival - which celebrates cars, music and culture of the 1950s, 60s and 70s, was cancelled back in March due to the health crisis.

Pete and Anita Tully from The Scarab Car Club with a 1972 GL Valiant Charger at Coolangatta. Photograph: Jason O'Brien

"It was basically just to create a little bit of interest and attract people to come down here to support the local businesses … and to spend a few dollars," Peter Tully, of the S.C.A.R.A.B. Car Club, said.

Mr Tully said they did something similar on the usual weekend of the festival to again help businesses.

Pete and Anita Tully from The Scarab Car Club with a 1972 GL Valiant Charger at Coolangatta. Photograph: Jason O'Brien

He said Sunday's car show, which also included Kustoms of Australia, Car Club, drew a "massive crowd" the point where even the cars there struggled to find a parking space.

Originally published as Classic cars swarm Coolangatta to help struggling businesses