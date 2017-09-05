23°
Claude hopes to mow down charity goal

BIG STEPS: Claude "the mowerman” Harvey began his annual walk to raise money for Bravehearts in Tweed Heads on Monday.
by Liana Turner

TWEED and Southern Gold Coast residents are likely to see a familiar sight this week after Claude Harvey embarked on his 11th annual fundraising trek for children's charity Bravehearts.

Decked out with just thongs on his feet and pushing his trusty mower, Mr Harvey began his latest fundraiser at the NSW and Queensland border on Monday.

And he hopes to mow down a big milestone, with his heart set on reaching $1 million.

At the time of printing, the 72-year-old - who is known as "The Mowerman” - was just $6667.25 away from hitting that goal.

"It is unbelievable,” Mr Harvey said.

"I can't believe that I've raised all this money.”

Mr Harvey set out to raise money for Bravehearts after two young girls he knew fell victim to assault.

Since he began these mower-pushing journeys, he's had plenty of ups and downs.

"I've had some disappointments and I've had people punch me in the head, I've even had a gun pulled to my head,” Mr Harvey said.

"And I still do it because I'm determined to raise $1 million.”

During National Child Protection Week, he hoped to receive a strong response, as he has in the past.

He will head to Hope Island on the Gold Coast and back over 16 days. To donate visit facebook.com/claude. brave-hearts or bravehearts.org.au.

