Clean out your closet and help bushfire victims

Fashion for Fire Fundraiser organisers Tarnya Sim and Kate Stoten from Casuarina are challenging Tweed women to donate five pieces of clothing to sell at a secondhand sale at Osteria on February 8.

TWO Casuarina mums have a challenge for women in the Tweed.

Find five pieces of quality clothing in your wardrobe and donate it for a second-hand fashion sale to raise money for bushfire victims.

The idea for Fashion for Fire Fundraiser began when Tarnya Sim and Kate Stoten started raiding their closets to donate clothes to a truck of goods being sent down to people who lost everything in the fires devastating the nation.

"Then a call-out came out saying they weren't taking clothes because once they get to the other end, they have no way to distribute them and get into the hands of people," Ms Sim said.

"I thought, I have all these good clothes, what am I going to do with them now?

"So I thought, let's put a call out to the community ­because there are other ways we can help. You might have expended your financial donation but we all have stuff in our wardrobe which is sitting there dormant."

The marketing professional and her wellness coach best friend enlisted the help of Casuarina restaurant Osteria to host the event on February 8.

Shopaholics on the Tweed can attend from 3.30-6pm for a gold coin donation to buy new and "excellent used condition" women's and children's clothes for great prices.

All profits will be donated to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery to help bushfire victims.

The special "sip 'n' shop" event will have food and drinks available from the restaurant, as well as the option to pay $50 for a VIP pass that gives you exclusive half-an-hour access from 3pm for first dibs on the best finds.

The event is cash only.

People with clothing to donate can phone Tarnya Sim on 0410 435 345 or Kate Stoten on 0402 795 602 for more ­information.