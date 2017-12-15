Clean slate for tennis club after fire

IN RUINS: Joan Nicoll Tennis Centre after it was recently gutted by fire..

Scott Davis

MORE than a month after the Joan Nicoll Tennis Centre was gutted by fire, Tennis Terranora is slowly bouncing back.

The club's secretary Debbie Teitzel said they were planning a river cruise fundraiser for the new year.

"Tweed Endeavour Cruises have sponsored us with a large vessel,” Ms Teitzel said.

"It'll be a fun night of good fun, good food and live music... to help us rebuild.”

The cruise will be held on the Tweed River on Saturday, January 20.

Tickets to the fundraiser cost $100 and the boat will fit 80 people. She said all food would be provided on board and drinks would be available for purchase.

Meanwhile, the charred remains of the clubhouse have been demolished and the Tweed Shire Council has provided a temporary demountable building.

Vice-president Dion Andrews welcomed council's assistance.

"It was great of council to help out with what they did for us,” Mr Andrews said.

"They've supported us all the way with everything.”

Mr Andrews said the local community, and Lindisfarne and Terranora Public Schools, had also been hugely supportive of the club.

You can donate to the club's rebuild fund at tennisterranora.com.au.

