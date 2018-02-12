Clear state-of-the-art vision at the Regent

NEW LOOK: Ken Rippin from the Regent Cinema in Murwillumbah pictured in front of the new state-of-the-art cinema screen.

IT HAS been an estimated 30 years since the Regent Cinema could boast a new screen.

But Murwillumbah's film hub can offer, for the first time in many years, a crisp new look at the latest flicks.

Owners Ken Rippin and Mia Barbieri have been discussing an upgrade of the screen since they took over the cinema in 2012.

"We tried to track the age of the screen... but no one seems to remember when it went up,” Mr Rippin said.

But he estimated it was about 30 years old: in cinematic terms, it was quite old indeed.

"The majority of major chains will not have screens lasting quite that long,” he said.

He said small imperfections on the screen had grown to be more noticeable to them during that time.

"It's gradually gotten worse,” he said.

The old screen being removed from Murwillumbah's Regent Cinema. contributed

The new Regent Cinema screen. contributed

"We have tried to repair it. But they're made of a unique material that actually has very fine crystals in the screen itself, and they magnify the light.

"It's a very complex material and any attempts we made to repair it failed.”

He said a recent screening of the film Mountain, which is packed with crisp white snow-covered landscapes, revealed some of these issues in their full glory.

"There's enormous amounts of snow and so these imperfections just stood out so badly on the screen, that was the last straw and I just made a decision we had to do something about it,” Mr Rippin said.

He said they waited until after the school holiday rush to replace the screen, and since it was put in place they've had "fantastic feedback”.

The screen, worth about $10,000, was manufactured in the US by Harkness Screens.

"The screen has come from the best screenmaker in the world,” he said.

"The quality and clarity of the images is superb.”

Some special events coming up at the Regent Cinema include a screening of Chauka, Please Tell Us the Time hosted by the Uki Refugee Project at 2pm on March 4 and the classical music performance Grigoryan Brothers: Songs Without Words from 7.30pm on Thursday, April 26.

For more information about events, films currently screening and times, visit the website www. cinemaregent.com.