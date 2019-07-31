Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cleary confronted Klein at halftime. Picture by Brett Costello.
Cleary confronted Klein at halftime. Picture by Brett Costello.
Rugby League

Cleary cleared! Coach escapes punishment for ref blast

by Phil Rothfield
31st Jul 2019 4:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary has escaped with a warning after confronting NRL referee Ashley Klein at halftime in the tunnel of Panthers Stadium last Sunday.

The NRL investigated Cleary after he tried to speak to Klein following a heated first half of the Panthers' 30-18 loss to Canberra.

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial.

Cleary confronted Klein at halftime. Picture by Brett Costello.
Cleary confronted Klein at halftime. Picture by Brett Costello.

An NRL spokesperson confirmed the NRL would not be issuing a breach notice under the circumstances.

"There were a number of conflicting versions about the events in question," the spokesperson said.

"There were no complaints from the Match Officials. Additionally, neither referee was aware of any comments directed at them by Ivan Cleary.

Cleary was fired up after the first half. Picture by Brett Costello/
Cleary was fired up after the first half. Picture by Brett Costello/

"It is however a timely reminder that coaches should not place themselves in a position where they might be perceived to be approaching referees during matches."

The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday revealed what Cleary said to Klein after the whistleblower was involved in a running battle with five-eighth James Maloney for the opening 40 minutes.

"Ashley they're f...ing lying all over us," Cleary is believed to have said.

"You can't let them. You've got to stop them."

More Stories

Show More
ashley klein ivan cleary nrl nrl referees penrith panthers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Schoolgirl hungry for more after third state title win

    premium_icon Schoolgirl hungry for more after third state title win

    Surfing Young surfer chasing state title in Queensland after winning NSW under-16 girls champion at the state titles held in Coffs Harbour

    One of these PTs is the best in the Tweed: VOTE NOW

    premium_icon One of these PTs is the best in the Tweed: VOTE NOW

    News Vote for one of these personal trainers to decide who is the best

    Juveniles charged with 30 thefts in Tweed crime spree

    premium_icon Juveniles charged with 30 thefts in Tweed crime spree

    Crime The crimes occurred over just two days in March.

    Drunk mum loses control of car on highway

    premium_icon Drunk mum loses control of car on highway

    Crime Repeat drink driver was three times the legal limit