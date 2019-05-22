How to get a MacBook Air for $14

It’s that time of year again.

CLICK Frenzy Mayhem is back with offers of huge discounts on reduced items.

This year's version will run for an extra five hours, kicking off at 7pm tonight and going through to midnight tomorrow.

The chaotic online campaign offers sales across a range of categories, including travel, fashion, electronics and homewares. And returning this year will be the Go Nuts deals that include 22 products selling for a 99 per cent discount.

A new MacBook Air for $14.

On offer is a MacBook Air for $14 and an Apple Watch for $6. Other deals with big discounts include a GHD hair straightener for $2 (down from $160), a Roomba robot vacuum for $6 ($554) and a Nespresso coffee machine for $2 ($179).

You must be logged into your Click Frenzy account through the event.

Click Frenzy managing director Grant Arnott hopes the 2019 event will break retail records.

"Post-summer, pre-snow season, May is now the ultimate time for an online shopping event of epic proportions, and Click Frenzy Mayhem delivers shoppers and retailers a massive bargain boost during a typically quiet retail period," he said.

"Across 30-plus categories, Click Frenzy Mayhem will be featuring a huge range of exclusive deals from hundreds of your favourite retail brands, with insane 99 per cent off deals popping up right throughout the event."

Nespresso coffee machine for $2.

Buy now, pay later platform Afterpay will be available this year.

The company's chief executive Nick Molnar said shoppers would be able to search Afterpay and find all of the retailers offering the best exclusive deals using the service.

Last year, online sales activity ramped up from 8 per cent to 45 per cent during Click Frenzy week, according to commerce marketing company Criteo.

A cleaning robot for $6.

But consumer advocacy group Choice issued a warning to shoppers ahead of the sales event.

"It's easy to get caught up in the hype of a seemingly irresistible deal, but when it comes to any kind of sale, we recommend exercising caution and ensuring you know your rights," the group's managing editor Margaret Rafferty said.

"Click Frenzy uses every trick in the book to get you to spend money, but there are clear rules for advertising sales and specials.

"A quick search online will show you hundreds of people angry and upset about past ClickFrenzy sales, and the ACCC makes it clear that misleading pricing won't be tolerated."

Click Frenzy Mayhem Deals (over 2000 total):

- Sheridan: up to 70 per cent off

- Myer: up to 60 per cent off

- Webjet: 10 per cent* off site wide, plus exclusive deals on individual holiday packages and deals

- Asia Vacation Group: up to 50 per cent off on holiday packages and deals

- Oroton Outlet: up to 70 per cent off plus extra 20 per cent off

- M.J. Bale Outlet: up to 70 per cent off

- Kitchen Warehouse: up to 50 per cent off, including 20 per cent off a KitchenAid

- Princess Polly: 20 per cent off site wide

- Windsor Smith: 30 per cent off site wide

- Shaver Shop: up to 70 per cent off plus free shipping

- Hairhouse: up to 85 per cent off

- The Watch Factory: 75 per cent off Tommy Hilfiger and Casio watches

HOW TO ACTUALLY GET A $14 MACBOOK

While there will be a huge range of discounts available during the sale, the chances of scoring one of Click Frenzy Mayhem's coveted 99 per cent off deals are slim.

Anyone can access the sale from 7pm AEST tonight until midnight AEST tomorrow.

This year, the process to secure a 99 per cent off deal will be slightly different:

1. You must be logged into your Click Frenzy account during the event.

2. Logged in users will receive a notification each time a Go Nuts deal goes live. This notification will include a question you will need to answer within 30 minutes.

3. If you are successful, you will receive an email from Click Frenzy with a unique discount code to complete your purchase at a 99 per cent discount.

4. You must complete your purchase before the end of the Click Frenzy event.

Tip from the company: Check all the emails you receive from Click Frenzy during the event. These will reveal the approximate time the notification for each Go Nuts deal will be sent.

Other tips include:

1. Turn off ad blockers if you use them. You need this off to see the pop-up banner that will trigger the product page. You will also need to refresh your page regularly to make sure you don't miss it.

2. Only Mastercard and Visa will be accepted. Click Frenzy recommends putting your preferred settings for payments in your browser's autofill to speed up the process. Afterpay and Shopback will be available this year as well.

3. It's a maximum of one item per user per household for the whole 24 hours, so pick what you want most. Once you've scored a bargain, you're out of the hunt until the next event.

