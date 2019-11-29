Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"Our government's inaction on the climate crisis has supercharged bushfires. People are hurting. Communities like ours are being devastated. Summer hasn't even begun," Ms Broderick said in a statement on Friday.
News

Climate protests held at NSW Liberal HQ

29th Nov 2019 12:04 PM

Hundreds of Sydney schoolchildren have convened outside the Liberal Party's NSW headquarters to protest against Australian climate policy.

The students are demanding the rejection of all new oil, coal and gas projects in the country and a fully renewable energy sector by 2030.

The protest at the inner-Sydney suburb of Woolloomooloo is matched by student protests in all Australian capital cities and a number of regional centres.

Shiann Broderick, a Nymboida local who lost her home in recent bushfires across NSW, is set to address the sit-down protest.

"Our government's inaction on the climate crisis has supercharged bushfires. People are hurting. Communities like ours are being devastated. Summer hasn't even begun," Ms Broderick said in a statement on Friday.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tweed Heads murder victim: ‘Funny, eccentric, intelligent’

        premium_icon Tweed Heads murder victim: ‘Funny, eccentric, intelligent’

        Crime Jason Ellis is still struggling to come to terms with the senseless death of his mate Andrew Murray in Tweed Heads last week

        Elsa’s absurd claim about $20m mansion

        Elsa’s absurd claim about $20m mansion

        Property Elsa Pataky has copped a grilling from Kyle and Jackie O

        Firefighter winched from national park in serious condition

        premium_icon Firefighter winched from national park in serious condition

        News He was stabilised before being winched from the location

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards