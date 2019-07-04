Clipped Seagulls upbeat ahead of ISC showdown

ROUNDED UP: Tweed Seagulls trying to bring down Wynnm-Manly's Edene Gebbie during their ISC round five clash at Piggabeen.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tweed were as high as fourth on the Intrust Super Cup table but a form slump has them in a tight battle in the middle of the ladder.

Three straight losses have dropped the Seagulls down to sixth, although they are still well and truly entrenched in the top eight.

The Tweed side will need to turn their fortunes around if they are to challenge for a spot in the top four - but their next two matches will be a massive test.

Tweed faces top-three sides, Wynnum-Manly and Burleigh, over the next fortnight and are hoping to avoid the prospect of losing five straight fixtures.

Despite the recent run of defeats, coach Ben Woolf said his side had taken confidence from last week's loss to Townsville.

He said the squad had taken positives and were heading in the right direction ahead of their away match against Wynnum-Manly.

"We played really well on the weekend outside of a five minute period after half time,” he said.

"We finished on top after this poor period.

"With the improvements we made on the weekend, I think we are heading in the right direction in regards to how we want to play.

"If we can continue to improve in these areas over the next two weeks against the top teams, we will set ourselves up well for the remainder of the season.”

The Tweed side has a mixed record away from home in 2019, with four wins and four losses from their eight matches away from Piggabeen.

Wynnum-Manly have made their home field, Kougari Oval, a fortress in 2019.

From their seven home matches this season, the Wynnum side has been successful in six of them.

Kick-off for the clash will be on Sunday at 2pm.