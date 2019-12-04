Palmer blasts election inquiry for allowing ‘personal attacks’

CLIVE Palmer has blasted a parliamentary inquiry into conduct during the May election as lacking in "credibility and objectivity" for allowing submissions that personally attack United Australia Party candidates.

The mining magnate, in his submission to the inquiry, also took a swipe at former Labor leader Bill Shorten as being a "hopeless candidate" for prime minister.

It comes ahead of public hearings being held by the federal parliament joint standing committee on electoral matters, which was tasked "to inquire into and report on all aspects of the conduct" during the recent federal election.

Mr Palmer, whose party failed to win a seat in Parliament despite spending an estimated $70 million on advertising during the election campaign, said submissions critical of the UAP were "just partisan political rants".

"Allowing submissions that personally attack an individual the way your committee does demonstrates its complete lack of credibility and objectivity," he wrote.

"It (sic) easy for your committee which has no members from our party to make claims not supported by evidence and to consider irreverent (sic) issues.

"The Labour Party (sic) lost the election because they did not get enough votes. That is democracy. The material sent to me just indicates that the Labour Party and their supporters are bad losers and seek to blame the system for their inability to attract votes."

A withering review by Labor into its own "unlosable election" loss found the party had no clear campaign strategy, a cluttered policy agenda and ambiguous language on Adani, among other factors.

Mr Palmer's campaign and massive advertising spend also muted Labor's ability to garner TV airtime and hurt its digital marketing reach.

Kennedy MP Bob Katter, in his submission to the inquiry, argued the pre-polling period needed to be shortened to a single week.

"We understand the need for pre-poll voting for those who are unable to attend a polling booth on election day," he wrote. "Unfortunately, early voting has become the popular way to vote and many voters have no legitimate reason for voting early."

Mr Katter argued that proper representation of all people in Australia needed to be addressed due to the "great diversity and vastness" of the country.

He said a mechanism needed to be put in place to ensure senators were allocated and based out of certain regions.