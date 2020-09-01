Close shave as accused asks for weekly haircuts

NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay.

A NORTH Coast man charged with firearm offences has asked for his bail conditions to be revised to allow him to go to the hairdresser, go on walks with his wife and attend church.

Anthony Charles Finocchiaro, 45, from Kingscliff, was excused from attending Byron Bay Local Court on Monday when his case was mentioned.

His solicitor, Steven Mercael, was also excused but they had written to the court asking for his bail conditions to be eased.

Mr Finocchiaro has pleaded not guilty to two charges of acquiring a firearm without a permit.

The allegations arose following his arrest in the carpark of the Bunnings hardware store on Bayshore Drive, Byron Bay shortly before 10am on July 16.

Police will allege he had obtained two pistols illegally.

His wife, Nicole Barrett, has previously agreed to forfeit $50,000 if Mr Finocchiaro fails to front court or report to police when required under his bail conditions.

In correspondence to the court, the defence asked for him to be allowed to get a haircut in Casuarina every Saturday.

Magistrate Karen Stafford queried with the police prosecutor whether weekly hair appointments were appropriate.

“I don’t know how quickly your hair grows,” Ms Stafford said to the prosecutor.

“I do find that variation ridiculous, quite frankly.”

The prosecutor agreed the request was “somewhat odd” but said the officer in charge of the case had not opposed the requests.

Ms Stafford agreed to allow the accused to have just one haircut a month.

He’s also now permitted an hour-long walk and can attend Saturday mass, both in the company of his wife.

The allegations against Mr Finocchiaro are due to return to court on September 28.