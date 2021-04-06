Closed or open? Latest Northern Rivers road update

Water over Dunoon Road in North Lismore in late 2020.

A number of roads have been closed by Northern Rivers councils after recent rain and due to other reasons.

The current list by MyRoadInfo includes:

Byron Shire Concil: MyRoadInfo had no information available regarding roads in Byron Shire Council as of 9am Tuesday. Council has been contacted for an update.

Ballina Shire Council

Closed

1. Norton Street, Ballina (between Fox and Bentinck Streets) - Access to this road is restricted due to a council approved event.

Caution

1. Boundary Road @ Marom Creek (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

2. Dalwood Road @ Gum Creek Weir (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

3. Friday Hut Road @ Emigrant Crossing (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

4. Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

6. Lindendale Road @ Marom Creek (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

7. Marom Creek Road @ Gum Creek (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

8. Marom Creek Road @ Yellow Creek (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

9. Park Lane and Mackney Lane, Lennox Head (Caution) EVENT - Access to this road is restricted due to a council approved event.

10. Park Lane and Mackney Lane, Lennox Head (Caution) RESTRICTED ACCESS - Access to this location - expect delay, allow extra travel time.

11. Pearces Creek Bridge @ Eltham Road, Pearces Creek (Caution) CAUTION - LOAD LIMITS APPLY

A reduced load limit has been introduced for Pearces Creek Bridge on Eltham Road, Pearces Creek. From 6 July the new load limits are: Single axle - 3.5 tonnes Tandem axle - 4.0 tonnes Tri axle - 4.5 tonnes

12. Ross Lane @ Deadmans Creek (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

13. Watson's Lane @ Emigrant Creek (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

Roadworks

1. Eltham Bridge @ Pearces Creek (Roadworks) ROADWORKS - Proceed with Caution

2. River Drive, at Carrs Bridge, Keith Hall (Roadworks) PROCEED WITH CAUTION | Replacement of Carrs Bridge. Resealing works underway with one-lane access available under traffic lights

3. River Street Duplication Stage 1 Phase 1 (Riverbend Residential Estate to Barlows Road) (Roadworks) STAGE 1 (Phase 1) of the River Street Duplication project is underway. Centre travel lanes remain open. 40kmph speed limit.

4. River Street Duplication Stage 1 Phase 2 (Burns Point Ferry Road to Barlows Road) (Roadworks) STAGE 1 (Phase 2) of the River Street Duplication project is underway. Three-metre centre travel lane is open. Wide loads consider alternate routes. 40kmph speed limit.

5. Southern Cross Drive, Ballina Byron Gateway Airport (Roadworks) TRAFFIC CHANGES AT AIRPORT. All traffic entering airport precinct turn left at Seven Mile Brewery and follow pavement arrows and signage. Roadworks part of Airport Boulevard Project.

6. Tamarind Drive/Tintenbar Road Intersection (Roadworks) ROADWORKS - Proceed with Caution. Motorists should expect the following during construction: Tamarind Drive and Tintenbar Road reduced to one lane with traffic control. Speed limit reduced to 40km/h in construction zones.

Roads have been closed to the public in a number of LGAs.

Lismore City Council

Closed

1. Minyon Falls Road, Repentance Creek (Closed). Minyon Falls will be closed from 1 March to end June 2021. Rummery Park campground will remain open, via Nightcap Range.

2. Rock Valley Road, Jiggi (Roadworks) (Closed). Roadworks are expected to begin in late February and take eight weeks to complete. Please follow detours around the site via Rosehill Road, Nimbin Road, Jiggi Road and Boggumbil Road.

3. Town Bridge, Town Road (off Terania Creek Road) The Channon (Closed) Bridge closed - please use sidetrack.

Caution

1. Blue Knob Road (Caution) Damaged pavement. Thank you for your patience.

2. Nimbin Road (Caution) Sibley Street, Nimbin (Closed) Road Closed due to FLOOD WATERS. Please do not drive through Flood Waters. Nimbin Road, south of Shipway Road (Caution). Traffic control under traffic lights reduce to single lane (closing north bound lane). Thank you for your patience. Cowlong Road (Between Palmers Road and McLeans Ridges Road) (Roadworks). Roadworks commencing early February 2021 for approximately six months weather conditions permitting. Please allow extra travelling due to delays during roadworks.

3. Town Bridge Side Track, Town Road (off Terania Creek Road) The Channon (Caution)

Town Bridge Side Track.

4. Wyrallah Road (RR742) (Caution) Wyrallah Village (Caution). Road pavement damaged. Please drive with caution.

Roadworks

1. Alphadale Road, 300m south of Bruxner Highway (Roadworks) Roadworks - pavement construction works - expected to take 3 months subject to weather conditions.

2. Cowlong Road between Palmers Road and McLeans Ridges Road (Roadworks). Roadworks commencing early February 2021 for approximately six months weather conditions permitting. Please allow extra travelling due to delays during roadworks.

3. Eggins Lane (Roadworks) Roadworks commenced to improve the laneway, will take approximately six weeks.

4. Stony Chute Road at Nimbin/Stony Chute (Roadworks). Roadworks will be conducted at seven different sites along Stony Chute Road. Please follow directional signage.

4WD crossed a road covered in water after heavy rain.

Kyogle Council

Closed

1. Hootons Road (Closed) Culvert approx. 5.3km from Clarence Way (Closed) CLOSED - collapsed 4m diameter culvert approximately 5.3km from Clarence Way - no through access - please use Tabulam Road - closed until further notice.

2. Iron Pot Creek Road (Closed) Montgomerys Bridge (Closed) CLOSED TO ALL VEHICLES - remains open to pedestrian traffic - detour via Ghinni Ghi Road and Logans Bridge Road R.F. O'Reilly Bridge (Caution) 20 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 11.45km from Ettrick Road Timber Bridge 11.7m Long (Caution) 10 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 17.59km from Ettrick Road.

3. Joes Box Road (Closed) CLOSED - culvert collapsed past last driveway - all properties still have access - no access through to forest.

4. Old Tweed Road (Closed) Bridge closed. No through access to National Park

Caution

1. Bingeebeebra Creek Road (Caution) Adams No. 1 Bridge (Caution). 20 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 4.29km from Bruxner Highway

2. Capeen Creek Road (Caution) Capeen Creek No. 1 Bridge (Caution) 5 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 4.25km from Duck Creek Road. Capeen Creek No. 2 Bridge (Caution) 5 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 4.4km from Duck Creek Road. Capeen Mill Bridge (Caution) 20 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 100m from Duck Creek Road

3. Collins Creek Road (Caution) Railway overbridge (Caution). Load limits in place on railway overbridge - 8 tonne rigid, 33 tonne semi-rigid.

4. Duck Creek Road (Caution). Curtis Dip Bridge (Caution). Curtis Dip Bridge - 20 tonne load limit.

5. Edenville Road (Caution). Cedar Point Bridge (Caution). 20t load limit on Cedar Point Bridge.

6. Fawcetts Plain Road (Caution). Scarrabelotti's (Caution). CAUTION - road often underwater in heavy rainfall events - drive with care and be alert for changed road conditions. Doggies Waterhole (Open). OPEN - Water has subsided. Road now open. Please drive with care and be alert for possible changes to road conditions such as damage to road surface and debris on road. Intersection with Kyogle Road (Open). OPEN - water has receded - Please proceed with caution and be alert for changed road conditions

7. Ghinni Ghi Road (Caution) Culvert installation (Closed). New culvert being installed at Ghinni Ghi Rd 7km from Iron Pot Creek Rd between 8.30am and 3pm, Thursday, December 10. Peter Fin Bridge (Caution). 25 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 1.07km from Iron Pot Creek Road

8. Gooleys Road (Caution). 30 tonne load limit in place on Gooleys Bridge

9. Hayes Road (Caution). Timber bridge (Caution). OPEN WITH CAUTION - bridge approaches have sustained damage

10. Larsson Road (Caution). Timber Bridge 9.1m Long (Caution). 5 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 6.3km from Tunglebung Creek Road.

11. Old Cob O Corn (Caution) Old Cob O Corn Bridge (Caution). 20 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - Approximately 1.95km from Ettrick Road.

12. Old Lawrence Road (Caution). Old Lawrence No.1 Bridge (Caution). 5 tonne load limit in place on bridge approx. 3.6km from Clarence Way.

13. Phelps Road (Caution). Crane Bridge (Caution). 20 tonne load limit on Crane Bridge (approx. 300m from Killaloe Road).

14. Ryans Creek Road (Caution). Cooks Bridge - Ryans Creek Road (Closed). BRIDGE CLOSED - bridge 3.4km from Bingeebeebra Road. Ryans Creek Road No. 3 Bridge (Caution). 5 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - Approximately 2.68km from Bingeebeebra Road.

15. Sandy Creek Road (Caution). Sandy Creek Road Bridge (Caution). Bridge closed approx. 2.4km from Clarence Way - fair weather sidetrack in place.

16. Saunders Road (Caution). Saunders Bridge (Caution).

25 tonne load limit in place on Saunders Bridge, approximately 400m from intersection with Sextonville Road.

17. Slaters Road (Caution). Slaters Road Bridge (Caution). 20 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - Approximately 150m from Afterlee Road.

18. Tunglebung Creek Road (Caution). Maslens No.2 Bridge (Caution). 15 tonne load limit on Maslens No.2 Bridge (approx.9.5km from Clarence Way). Secombes Bridge No.2 (Caution)

20 TONNE LOAD LIMIT - Secombes Bridge No.2, approximately 6.4km from the intersection with Clarence Way. Armstrongs Bridge (Open) OPEN - bridge works complete

19. Wyndham Road (Caution). Bridge (Caution). 7 tonne load limit on bridge approx. 160m from intersection with Eden Creek Road. Wyndham Creek Bridge (Caution). 10 tonne load limit - bridge 3.4km from intersection with Eden Creek Road.

20. Yabbra Road (Caution). Haystack Creek Bridge (Caution) Haystack Creek Bridge (approx. 7.3km from Clarence Way) closed but sidetrack in place - construction of a new bridge will be completed in the 2020/21 financial year. 2 TONNE LOAD LIMIT.

Pre-Closure

1. Craig Street (Pre-Closure)

PRE-CLOSURE - Craig Street will be closed during work hours on Saturday, 27 and Sunday, 28 March to allow asphalt work to be carried out - exceptions will be made for emergency vehicles - Council liaising with property owners prior to closure.

Rain has seen streets inundated with water across the Northern Rivers.

Richmond Valley Council

Closed

1. Bora Codrington Road (Closed) Bora Codrington Road (Closed). BRIDGE BURNT OUT - ROAD CLOSED - Myall Creek Road to Springville Road - Bridge Replacement/Road Works - 19 February to 14 May 2021

2. Bungawalbin Whiporie Road (Closed). Bungawalbyn Whiporie Road (Closed). ROAD CLOSED - Bungawalbin Whiporie Road - WATER OVER ROAD - DO NOT PROCEED THROUGH FLOOD WATERS.

3. Coraki Ellangowan Road, Coraki (Closed). Sandy Creek Bridge, West Coraki (Closed) BRIDGE CLOSED - DAMAGED - 500m East of Springville Road - Sandy Creek Bridge - INDEFINITELY.

4. Elliots Road (Closed). ROAD CLOSED - Elliotts Road - WATER OVER ROAD - Various Locations (2 Mile Creek Bridge, 6 Mile Creek Bridge, Myall Creek Bridge and other various locations) - DO NOT PROCEED THROUGH FLOOD WATERS.

Elliots Road *Unnamed Bridge* (Caution). BRIDGE DAMAGED 2 TONNE LOAD LIMIT - LIGHT VEHICLES ONLY - 11.5km off Summerland Way (4.0km of Bungawalbin Whiporie Rd) - INDEFINITELY.

5. Foot Bridge, Casino (Closed). BRIDGE CLOSED DUE TO VANDALISM - OPEN DATE UNKNOWN.

6. Hickey Street (Closed). PAVEMENT REHABILITATION - Hickey Street - Road Works Signage in place ROAD CLOSED - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021

7. Mount Marsh Road (Closed). Mount Marsh Road (Closed). ROAD CLOSED - Side track to bridge works CLOSED - Do not proceed through flood waters. Mount Marsh Road (Closed)

BRIDGE BURNT OUT - BRIDGE CLOSED - Side Track for Light Vehicles Only. Tender underway, replacement works approx. April 2021.

8. Myrtle Creek Road (Closed). ROAD CLOSED - Various locations along road - WATER OVER ROAD - DO NOT PROCEED THROUGH FLOOD WATERS.

9. Naughtons Gap Road (Closed). ROAD CLOSED - Between Stones Road and Rambaldinis Road - ROAD IN VULNERABLE CONDITION - DO NOT PROCEED - Closed for an unknown period.

10. Queensland Road (Stock Route) (Closed). ROAD CLOSED - WATER OVER ROAD - DO NOT PROCEED THROUGH FLOOD WATERS

11. Stapleton Avenue (Closed). PIPE RENEWAL - Cnr of Stapleton Ave and Diary Street - ROAD CLOSED - Road Works Signage in place - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021

12. Wagner Street (Closed). PIPE REPLACEMENT FOOTPATH - Wagner Street - Road Works Signage in place SHOULDER CLOSED/ROAD CLOSED - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021

Caution

1. Bungabee Road (Caution). BRIDGE DAMAGED 2 TONNE LOAD LIMIT - LIGHT VEHICLES ONLY - 500m North of Lismore Kyogle Road - INDEFINITELY

2. Casino Coraki Road (Caution). Casino Coraki Road (Double Bridges Tatham) (Caution). OPEN FOR LIGHT VEHICLES ONLY. SPEED HAS BEEN REDUCED TO 60KM/H.

Casino Coraki Road (Redhill) (Roadworks). PAVEMENT REHABILITATION - Between Tatham Bridge and Willox Bridge - ONE LANE CLOSED - Road Works Signage in place 40 km/h with Traffic Controllers - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021

3. Old Tenterfield Road (Caution). Old Tenterfield Road (Caution). ROAD OPEN - CAUTION AS WATER STILL OVER CAUSEWAYS.

Roadworks

1. Avenue Road Myrtle Creek (Roadworks). RURAL GRADING & ROADSIDE DRAIN CLEANING - Whole Road - Road Works Signage in place DRIVE SLOWLY - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021.

2. Battistuzzi Road (Roadworks). RURAL GRADING & ROADSIDE DRAIN CLEANING - Whole Road - Road Works Signage in place DRIVE SLOWLY - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021.

3. Benns Road (Roadworks). RURAL GRADING & ROADSIDE DRAIN CLEANING - Whole Road - Road Works Signage in place DRIVE SLOWLY - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021.

4. Broadwater Evans Head Road (Roadworks). CYCLEWAY CONSTRUCTION - From Broadwater Quarry Road to 500m past the interchange to the East - ONE LANE CLOSED - Road Works Signage in place 40km/h with Traffic Controllers - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021.

Broadwater Evans Head Road (Roadworks). ROADSIDE SLASHING - Whole Road - Road Works Signage in place SHOULDER CLOSED - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021

5. Ellems Bridge Road (Roadworks). RURAL GRADING & ROADSIDE DRAIN CLEANING - Whole Road - Road Works Signage in place DRIVE SLOWLY - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021.

6. Horseshoe Lagoon Road (Roadworks). RURAL GRADING AND ROADSIDE DRAIN CLEANING - Whole Road - DRIVE SLOWLY - Road Works Signage in place - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021.

7. McDonalds Bridge Road (Roadworks). ROADSIDE SLASHING - Whole Road - SHOULDER CLOSED - Road Works Signage in place - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021.

8. Perkins Bridge Road (Roadworks). RURAL GRADING & ROADSIDE DRAIN CLEANING - Whole Road - Road Works Signage in place DRIVE SLOWLY - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021.

9. Sextonville Road (Roadworks). ROADSIDE SLASHING - Whole Road - SHOULDER CLOSED Road Works Signage in place - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021

10. Spring Grove Road (Roadworks). PAVEMENT REHABILITATION - Between Meldrum Bridge and Pelican Creek Bridge - ONE LANE CLOSED - Road Works Signage in place 40km/h with Traffic Controllers - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021

11. Stratheden Road (Roadworks). Stratheden Road - Stratheden (Roadworks)

ROADSIDE SLASHING - Whole Road - Road Works Signage in place SHOULDER CLOSED - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021.

12. Summerland Way (Roadworks). ROAD REPAIRS (Isolated Pot Hole Patching) - Various Locations - ONE LANE CLOSED - Road Works Signage in place 40km/h with Traffic Controllers - Tuesday 6 April 2021.

13. Tomki Bight Road (Roadworks). RURAL GRADING & ROADSIDE DRAIN CLEANING - Whole Road - Road Work Signage DRIVE SLOWLY - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021.

14. Woodburn Coraki Road (MR 145) (Roadworks). DRAINAGE WORKS - From Swampy Creek Road (East) to 2km to the West - Roadworks Signage in place 40km/h with Traffic Controller - ONE LANE CLOSED - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021

ROAD REPAIRS (Isolated Pot Hole Patching and signage) - Coraki to Woodburn - Road Work Signage 40km/h - Traffic Controllers - ONE LANE CLOSED - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021

Woodburn Coraki Road MR145 West (Roadworks). ROAD REPAIRS (Isolated Pot Hole Patching and Signage) - Coraki to Woodburn - ONE LANE CLOSED - Road Works Signage in place 40km/h with Traffic Controllers - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021

Councils have closed roads across the region. Picture: Heidi Petith

Tweed Shire Council

Closed:

1. Clothiers Creek Road east of M1 - Watty Bishop Rd.

2. Letitia Road

3. Pottsville Road.

4. Rowlands Creek Road.

5. Wooyung Road.

Caution

1. Boyds Bay Bridge

2. Cudgen Rd - Tweed Valley Hospital Project.

3. Dungay Creek Road

4. Glengarrie Road.

5. Hogans Road.

6. Howards Road.

7. Kyogle Road at Kunghur

8. Tweed Valley Way southbound at M1 interchange (Oakes Ave)

9. Urliup Road

Roadworks:

1. Numinbah Road.

Some roads have been closed due to reconstruction works as part of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program (LRCI Program).

Tenterfield Shire Council

Closed

1. Mole River Rd (Closed). Emergency bridge works. The bridge will be closed to ALL vehicles from Wednesday 27th January 2021. Motorists to obey warning signage.

Mole River Rd (Roadworks). Road grading works commencing weather permitting. Signage in place. Motorists to proceed with caution.

2. Pye's Creek Rd (Closed). Pyes Creek Road (Roadworks). Road grading works commencing weather permitting. Signage in place. Motorists to proceed with caution.

3. Silent Grove Rd (Closed). Local Traffic only. Exercise caution. Dangerous road conditions scours & washouts due to heavy rainfall.

Caution

1. Beaury Creek Rd (Caution). Bridge 51542 over Beaury Creek (Caution)

GMV Load Limit of 30 Tonnes & speed limit reduced to 20km/hr. Vehicles over this GMV should seek alternate route.

2. Black Swamp Rd (Caution). Bridge over Cataract River (Caution). GMV Load Limit of 10 Tonnes (Axle Load Limit 5 Tonne) and speed limit reduced to 20km/hr. Vehicles over this GMV should seek alternate route.

3. Bruxner Way (Bridge over black creek) (Caution). Bruxner Way (Mingoola to Beardy River section closed impassable bridge over Black Creek). (Closed). Bruxner Way (Mingoola to Beardy River section closed impassable bridge over Black Creek). Bridge over Mole River, Beardy River closed due to floodwaters, possible debris and damage. Seek alternate route.

Bruxner Way Bridge over Mole River (Closed). CLOSED due to floodwaters, debris and possible damage. Bruxner Way bridge over Mole River (Closed) Bridge closed due to flood waters. Do not enter. If it's flooded, forget it.

Bruxner Way Bridge over Black Creek (Caution)

Bridge damaged. Detour side track in place.

4. Leech's Gully Rd (Caution). Bridge over Washpool Creek (Caution). GMV Load Limit of 16 Tonnes (Axle Load Limit 5 Tonne) and speed limit reduced to 20km/hr. Vehicles over this GMV should seek alternate route.

5. McLeods Creek Rd (Caution). Bridge over McLeods Creek (Caution). GMV Load Limit of 5 Tonnes GVM and speed restriction signage in place. Vehicles over this GMV should seek alternate route.

6. Mount Lindesay Road (Caution). Boonoo Boonoo Bridge (Caution). Width limit of 3m and speed limit reduced to 20km/hr. Vehicles over this width should seek alternate route.

Legume to Woodenbong Road Upgrade (Roadworks). Major road upgrade. Motorists may experience short term delays. Signage in place. Obey onsite traffic controllers.

7. Mt Speribo Rd (Caution). Bridge over railway on Mt Speribo Road (Caution)

Bridge is load limited to 25 Tonne GVM. If vehicle exceeds weight limit please seek alternate route.

8. Paddys Flat Road (Caution). Bridge No 67161 over Unnamed Creek (Caution)

GMV Load Limit of 14 Tonnes (Axle Load Limit 6 Tonne) and speed limit reduced to 20km/hr. Vehicles over this GMV should seek alternate route.

Bridge over Kangaroo Creek (Caution).

GMV Load Limit of 10 Tonnes (Axle Load Limit 5 Tonne) & speed limit reduced to 20km/hr. Vehicles over this GMV should seek alternate route.

Bridge over unnamed creek (Caution)

Temporary Bridge in place. 3 meter width restriction applies. Proceed with caution.

9. Plains Station Road (Caution). Frazers Cutting (Caution)

Exercise extreme caution. Possible land slips and rain damaged pavement.

Roadworks

1. Rouse Street (Roadworks). Rouse Street between Manners & Molesworth Street (Pre-Closure). Rouse Street (New England Highway) will be closed 25 April 2019 from 10.30am to 11.0am for ANZAC Day March

2. Wallaroo Range Road Bridge (Roadworks). Bridge replacement works, side track in place to allow for continued traffic flow.

Pre-Closure

1. Barlows Gate Rd (Pre-Closure). Acacia Creek Bridge (Pre-Closure)

Bridge will be closed to all traffic commencing April 2021 for a period of up to four weeks, weather permitting. The temporary road/bridge closure is required for Council and contractors to replace the existing timber bridge.