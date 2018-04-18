Closer, kinder look at woman-kind

WOMEN LIKE US: Performers Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are coming to Kingscliff in May.

STAND-up comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs have joined forces on stage and now, for the first time, on the page.

The pair have penned a collection of stories examining what it means to be a woman in today's world.

To launch their latest creation, Nolan and Briggs are coming to Kingscliff to do what they do best: make women laugh.

Aside from the laughter, the pair want to make women feel good about themselves by challenging the popular narratives around identity, body image, social and gender roles.

Both Mandy and Ellen strongly identify as feminists. They are motivated by a desire to create conversations among women who may not themselves identify as feminists, but on closer inspection realise, they share many of the same values.

There will be laughs a plenty in Kingy, but there might be something more poignant too. Nolan says it is not uncommon for women to hug and thank them after the show for telling their stories, and best of all, making them feel 'normal'.